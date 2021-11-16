Christie describes being attacked about his weight

Chris Christie has edged out onto the tightrope and is struggling to keep his balance. The onetime confidant and supporter of Donald Trump has a new high-wire act, which is maneuvering for another White House run while criticizing the former president — to a point — without alienating his voters. If Christie falls off and face-plants, his 2024 ambitions are probably toast.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO