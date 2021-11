The conduct of the Chinese government does not receive nearly a suitable level of coverage and criticism from the international media. The regime is continuing its long history of totalitarian behavior and is keeping its citizens in perpetual submission. The methods used for quashing dissent have varied over time. They include infamous uses of military force against civilians, as done in the Tiananmen Square Massacre, as well as the Chinese Communist Party’s use of technology ranging from facial recognition to state-controlled internet services employed to dissuade and detect any possibly subversive activity. This information is compiled and synthesized into a profile for most citizens, who then receive a “social credit score” which can have major effects on their place in Chinese society and what opportunities they have access to.

