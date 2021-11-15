ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen Announces 46-Date ‘Dangerous’ U.S. 2022 Tour

POLLSTAR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off of selling out three nights at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., country artist Morgan Wallen has announced a major tour of U.S. arenas and amphitheaters kicking off in February 2022 with direct support from HARDY. Kicking off Feb. 3 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., "The...

www.pollstar.com

WBKR

COUNTRY FANS! Morgan Wallen Will Kick off His 2022 Tour in Evansville, Indiana

Here at WBKR, we have absolutely HUGE CONCERT NEWS to share this morning. Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced his 2022 tour and it's going to kick off right here in the tristate. Morgan will be rolling into the Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, February 3rd. That concert will be his first of the year and we're excited that Morgan has chosen to kick off his 2022 tour here in WBKR country!
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Country Star Morgan Wallen Bringing Tour To Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Pittsburgh next summer. Here we come. Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code *On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021 Wallen is bringing the Dangerous Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on July 21. Earlier this year, Wallen was the source of controversy for using a racial slur. His music was taken off many radio stations after video showed him shouting the n-word. He later apologized. The tour will span months, kicking off in Evansville, Indiana in February and coming to a wrap in Los Angeles at the end of September. Tickets will go on presale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Fans are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the Pavilion at Star Lake, per the venue’s policy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KESQ

Morgan Wallen heading on first tour since racial slur incident

Morgan Wallen is heading on an eight-month tour. The country singer will start his “Dangerous” tour in Evansville, Indiana, in March and end in at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in September. The concers will makr the first major tour for Wallen since a video surfaced earlier this year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
State
New Hampshire State
KICK AM 1530

Morgan Wallen’s Massive Tour is Coming to Missouri and Iowa

Morgan Wallen is coming back to the Midwest next summer!. Morgan Wallen will be bringing his "Dangerous Tour" to St. Louis in August of 2022 and tickets go on sale soon. Pre-sale tickets start on December 2 with general public tickets going on sale on December 3. This might be a nice stocking stuffer for someone you need to get a present for. It's going to be a great show, Hardy will be on tour with Wallen who officially kicks off the tour on Feb. 3, 2022. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster starting in December. The announcement was made a few weeks ago that he will be attending the Tailgate N’ Tallboys in Bloomington-Normal and Taylorville, Illinois this summer.
IOWA STATE
mustang1071.com

Morgan Wallen Coming to the CAJUNDOME

Morgan Wallen is coming to Acadiana! It’s the Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour at the Cajundome April 23 with special Guest Hardy and Larry Fleet. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10:00 am at the CajunDome Box office and at MorganWallen.com. Visit the Cajundome.com for more information. Be...
MUSIC
The Post and Courier

Country star Morgan Wallen coming to Columbia on first tour since controversy

One of country music's newest stars who earlier this year faced scrutiny for his use of a racial slur in a video published by TMZ is playing a South Carolina show. The singer, Morgan Wallen, has since apologized for the slur and had his record deal with Big Loud Records suspended (and later reinstated) in the wake of it.
COLUMBIA, SC
Morgan Wallen
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Morgan Wallen to Sioux Falls

Just announced, Morgan Wallen is coming to Sioux Falls. See Morgan Wallen at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday, March 10, 2021. Wallen is bringing along special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet to the show. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
tulsatoday.com

Chris Stapleton: Smooth as Tennessee whiskey

Chris Stapleton brought his All-American Roadshow to Tulsa Friday night, performing in front of a capacity crowd gathered inside the BOK Center. The Kentucky native isn’t known for spectacular showmanship, but connects with his audience solely through his music. Stapleton is a bona fide country music superstar. Moving to Nashville...
TULSA, OK
POLLSTAR

VenuesNow All-Stars Unveiled; Third Annual List Honors 40 Execs, Venues, Innovation

Sister publication VenuesNow has released its third annual VenuesNow All-Stars list, with 40 honorees including 30 industry leaders, nine leading venues and an innovation award. This year’s All-Stars reflect the many sectors that make up the venue business ecosystem who in 2021 helped bring this industry back, including building: management,...
INDUSTRY
CBS Baltimore

Rising Singer From Southern Maryland Sam Grow To Perform At The Grand Ole Opry

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rising country singer from Mechanicsville, Maryland is to make his debut on one of country music’s most famous stages — The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. “The opry I think for any country artist is basically like the super bowl,” said the singer, Sam Grow. On Nov. 27, Grow is performing at the historic venue during its Saturday Night Opry show when both new talent and country star legends come together for a weekly performance. For Grow, it is a dream come true. “My dad took me down when I was 14 years old and the first thing he drove...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
