Sky GreeneGIRL POWER: ATARASHII GAKKO! made their U.S. debut by taking the stage at Head In The Clouds Nov. 6. Japanese girl group ATARASHII GAKKO! made their U.S. debut in style by opening the third edition of Head In the Clouds festival Nov. 6 with a spirited performance complete with delightful choreography, an on-stage fight with an alien and a guest appearance from Indonesian rapper Warren Hue. Sporting their signature school uniforms, the quartet also donned helmets and vests when showing off their rendition of a song from their “favorite band” - “Intergalactic” by the Beastie Boys.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO