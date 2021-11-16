ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers – Rams live blog

By The Press Democrat
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the live blog for the 49ers Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

LA Rams oddly rooting for 49ers and Chiefs today

“Misery makes strange bedfellows” – William Shakespeare, The Tempest. While you may not think of the LA Rams, currently sitting tied with an NFL Best record at 7-1 as miserable, it does not change the fact that the Rams would benefit mightily by victories of both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs today.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows does not think the 49ers will fire DC DeMeco Ryans during the season, pointing out that would be a panic move and they stayed patient with other young coordinators in the past. If San Francisco continues to struggle to close out the 2021 season, though, Barrows...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Tony Jefferson
Person
Tavon Wilson
SFGate

49ers-Rams: How to watch and stream online

The San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 10 for an NFC West rivalry matchup. Both of these teams are hoping to make a run down the stretch to improve their playoff positioning in the NFC. Coming into...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Rams vs 49ers MNF Betting Trends

Among the relevant trends here, the Rams are 30-25-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $250 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Los Angeles also notched robust ATS marks when playing on the road (16-12, $280), kicking off in the Pacific Time Zone (21-16-2, $340), serving as the betting favorite (25-21-2, $190) and taking on NFC foes (25-16-1, $740). The ATS numbers for 2021 are rather pedestrian, with the Rams sporting a 4-5 overall record (minus-$150), 2-2 mark on the road (minus-$20) and 3-5 record as the betting favorite (minus-$250). Citing other intriguing trends, the Rams are 10-1 ATS when chronicling the last 11 times the team scored 20 or fewer points the previous week ($890). On the flip side, Los Angeles has an 0-7 ATS mark versus San Francisco when counting the last seven times the Rams were favorites of -6.5 or less (minus-$770). After nine weeks of play, the Rams' explosive offense ranks third overall in passing offense (296.3 yards per game), fourth in total offense (399.3 yards per week), fifth in scoring offense (29.0 points per game), and 20th in rushing offense (103.0 ground yards per week).
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. plan for 49ers game

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially joined the Los Angeles Rams, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the plan is for him to be a part of practice on Friday in at least “some capacity” after he passes his physical. While it still seems like a bit of a long shot for Beckham to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, the Rams aren’t ruling it out.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Blog#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Wr#The Injured Reserve
RamDigest

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

Rams coach Sean McVay sounded optimistic during his Saturday press conference that both of his newly added players – outside linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – are trending in the direction of playing Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. As for center Brian Allen, McVay...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ryans prepares 49ers defense for uncertainty vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is preparing his 49ers’ defense for one major unknown. The Los Angeles Rams this week acquired veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who joined his new teammates on the practice field Friday. On the same day Beckham joined the Rams, the club lost...
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch 49ers vs. Rams: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

The San Francisco 49ers were expected to take an 'L' in this one, but so far it isn't playing out to script. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Los Angeles Rams as the 49ers lead 24-7. San Francisco...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams at 49ers Week 10: 3 Bold Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will clash on Monday Night Football, meeting for the first of their two games this season. While the 49ers have had the Rams number in recent years, all signs point toward L.A. leading up to this Week 10 matchup. Here are three...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Why the 49ers Will Beat the Rams on Monday Night Football

This might sound bizarre, but the 49ers will beat the Rams tonight on Monday Night Football. This week during practice, the Rams lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Robert Woods for the season. His absence will allow the 49ers to focus their attention on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the No. 1 receiver in the NFL this season. He has 1,019 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches, and leads the league in both statistics.
NFL
vavel.com

Rams vs 49ers LIVE: Score Updates (0-14)

M. Stafford pass short left to O. Beckham ran ob at SF 11 for 13 yards. M. Stafford pass deep left to C. Kupp pushed ob at SF 24 for 29 yards. S. Michel up the middle to LA 31 for 6 yards. M. Wishnowsky kicks 57 yards from SF...
NFL
The Phinsider

Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

Week ten of the NFL’s 2021 season winds down this evening with the Monday Night Football matchup between two NFC West rivals. The Los Angeles Rams will travel instate to take on the San Francisco 49ers this week. Both teams are looking to bounce back this week after losses last weekend. The Rams lost to the Tennessee Titans while the 49ers who sit at a distant third in the division dropped their game to the division-leading Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
abc17news.com

Beckham, Miller to make Rams debuts vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller are active and will make their debuts for the Los Angeles Rams for their game against the San Francisco 49ers. Beckham was signed last week and Miller was acquired two weeks ago in a trade from Denver. Both will play Monday night against the Niners with Beckham helping replace injured receiver Robert Woods. Woods is inactive after going down with a season-ending knee injury in practice last week.
NFL
FanSided

49ers game today: 49ers vs. Rams injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

The 49ers surprisingly aren’t heavy underdogs to the visiting Rams in Week 10, but covering the spread might be difficult in this Week 10 matchup. If the San Francisco 49ers were going to steal a game in order to get back into the playoff discussion, it should have been during their Week 9 home contest against a depleted Arizona Cardinals team forced to start quarterback Colt McCoy.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams at 49ers Halftime Report

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers halftime report for Week 10. The 49ers are committed to running the ball and they're not going to let up until the Rams prove they have answers to stop it. Matthew Stafford gets intercepted twice in the first half for the second time...
NFL
MassLive.com

Monday Night Football Manningcast | Rams vs. 49ers, Week 10: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch with Peyton and Eli Manning

The Manningcast returns to ESPN as Eli Manning and Peyton Manning get set for another round of quirky commentary on Monday Night Football. The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 10 NFL matchup that will feature the debut of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with his new team. The Manning brothers will be there with a new set of guests to provide their usual banter along with a series of guests, including commentator Al Michaels and former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers. The primary Monday Night Football broadcast will air on TV via ESPN and streaming via fuboTV. However, the Manning Cast is an alternate broadcast that will air on ESPN2 or live stream via fuboTV.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy