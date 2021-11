Jimmie Ward took a lick from Odell Beckham Jr. and is looking forward to paying back the favor. During the Rams’ “Monday Night Football” game against the 49ers — which also served as Beckham’s big debut — quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted the newly minted Rams receiver on a deep pass. The ball hung up in the air for what felt like minutes and landed in the arms of Ward, a safety for the 49ers. After grabbing the ball, however, Beckham knocked into Ward, a moment in time that, so far, has not strayed from the defender’s mind.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO