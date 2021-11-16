ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Hurricanes part ways with athletic director Blake James, reports say

By Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Miami and athletic director Blake James have parted...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Miami ousts AD Blake James, 2 days after football's FSU loss

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Blake James is no longer Miami's athletic director, with both sides saying it was a mutual decision for him to leave the university Monday in a move that came two days after the Hurricanes’ football team lost at Florida State. The school said it was...
MIAMI, FL
footballscoop.com

Blake James out as Miami AD

Blake James is out as Miami's athletics director, the school announced Monday. Jennifer Strawley will run the department on an interim basis. James had run Miami's athletics department since 2013. The belief within the profession has long been that James has been eyeing a move into conference-level administration. The move...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction to Miami parting ways with Blake James

Watch an instant reaction video to Miami parting ways with director of athletics Blake James. Christopher Stock, David Lake and Gaby Urrutia weigh in on their thoughts on the decision, what UM will be looking for in its next athletic director and the future of the Miami Hurricanes. Christopher Stock...
MIAMI, FL
miami.edu

University of Miami launches search for new director of athletics

The University of Miami and Blake James, director of athletics, mutually agreed to part ways Monday. James’ 17 years at the University—including eight as athletics director—were marked by class and integrity. He served in several ACC and NCAA leadership roles and earned national recognition from his peers during his time with the Hurricanes.
MIAMI, FL
92.9 The Ticket

Former UMaine AD, Blake James, Steps Down At Miami

On3.com

Miami makes official announcement on parting ways with Blake James

The Miami Hurricanes made an official statement on parting ways with athletic director Blake James on Monday and their search for a replacement. In the announcement, James’ parting words for the University were included. Miami’s official statement on Blake James. “The University of Miami and Director of Athletics Blake James...
MIAMI, FL
Scarlet Nation

Opinion: Miami Hurricanes enter the second half of transformation

The game plan was laid out a month ago: The money to execute it has been set aside. The University of Miami is prepared to spend as much as a ballpark of $25 million upfront to fix its ailing athletic department, and football program, sources told CaneSport. That money would...
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

Miami Needs To Contact Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades

As the Blake James era finally comes to an abrupt end, Miami’s search for a new athletic director has begun. Fans have been calling for the firing of Blake James for about a year now, but when Manny Diaz and the Canes failed to live up to high standards again, the heat intensified on James. I for one, was a bit shocked that Miami made this move. Hopefully this is a move that signifies Miami finally wants to get serious about football. Blake James was the first Athletic Director in Miami’s history to be relieved of his duties.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL

