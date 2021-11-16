Miami Hurricanes part ways with athletic director Blake James, reports say

As the Blake James era finally comes to an abrupt end, Miami’s search for a new athletic director has begun. Fans have been calling for the firing of Blake James for about a year now, but when Manny Diaz and the Canes failed to live up to high standards again, the heat intensified on James. I for one, was a bit shocked that Miami made this move. Hopefully this is a move that signifies Miami finally wants to get serious about football. Blake James was the first Athletic Director in Miami’s history to be relieved of his duties.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO