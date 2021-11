(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S northern border re-opening for vaccinated Canadians should be good for the state's economy. Explore Minnesota's Leeann Kispert says Canada is the top international market for visitors to Minnesota. The state hosts more than 536-thousand Canadian visitors who spent an average of 925 dollars per trip in communities throughout Minnesota. Kispert the number of visitors fell to 132 thousand in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic and travel restrictions. Governor Tim Walz declared November 8th as Canadian Travelers Day to recognize their contributions to Minnesota.

