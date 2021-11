Recently, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order that gives the state control over hospital admissions and transfers. This comes as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado climbs to its highest level since last December. Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, and Dr. Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, tell us how overwhelmed hospitals are implementing triage care.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO