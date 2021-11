The New Zealand dollar is slightly higher in the Wednesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6999, up 0.12% on the day. New Zealand will release Q3 Inflation Expectations early on Thursday. The indicator has been accelerating and rose to 2.27% in the second quarter. If the report points to inflation expectations continuing to accelerate, it would lend support to the odds of the RBNZ raising rates next week, perhaps by 50 basis points. A strong reading would also provide a boost for the New Zealand dollar, which has declined by 2.3% in November and is struggling to stay above the 70 level, which has psychological significance.

