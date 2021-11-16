ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Could Recover If It Clears 1.3480

By Titan FX
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD extended decline below 1.3500 and 1.3450. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.3460 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD failed to recover and declined further below 1.1400. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate could drop from 4.5% to 4.4% in Sep 2021 (3M). GBP/USD Technical Analysis....

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

NZD/USD recovers mildly, but outlook stays bearish

NZD/USD recovers mildly today but overall outlook is unchanged. Further decline will remain in favor as long as 0.7079 minor resistance holds. Current development suggests that rebound from 0.6804 is complete with three waves up to 0.7217. In other words, larger decline from 0.7463 is not over. Fall from 0.7271...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZD Rises On Inflation Expectations Data

Hang Seng has extended declines; TECH index drops amid focus on earnings; Alibaba and JD.com to report after the market close. HK property firms continue to announce stock offerings [Country Garden Services]. Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly lower (-0.1%). China commented on the management of the lithium battery sector.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, Brent, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3485; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3495 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3285. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3555. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3645. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3405.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3429; (P) 1.3462; (R1) 1.3528;. Outlook in GBP/USD remains unchanged as consolidation from 1.3351 is extending. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Upside of recovery should be limited below 1.3606 resistance to bring down trend resumption. On the downside, break of 1.3351 will extend the decline from 1.4248 to 1.3164 fibonacci level next.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls looking to seize control amid BoE rate hike bets

GBP/USD got a strong lift on Wednesday amid rising bets for an imminent BoE rate hike. The USD profit-taking slide from a 16-month peak provided an additional boost to the pair. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and capped the upside amid Brexit woes. The GBP/USD pair rallied over 100...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Flag Signals Possible Pullback

Set a sell-stop at 1.3450 and a take-profit at 1.3350 (last week’s low). Add a stop-loss at 1.3550. Set a buy-stop at 1.3490 and a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. The GBP/USD pair tilted upwards on Wednesday and early Thursday as the market reflected on the overall...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Daily close above 1.1360 could open door for additional gains

EUR/USD has managed to extend its recovery on Thursday. Buyers could target 1.1400 in case 1.1360 resistance fails. Dollar remains on the back foot as US T-bond yields edge lower. EUR/USD has regained its traction after holding above 1.1300 in the early European session and extended its recovery toward 1.1350....
CURRENCIES
Metro International

Euro rebounds off 16-month low as dollar surge pauses

LONDON (Reuters) -The euro rebounded on Thursday away from 16-month lows versus the dollar as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency’s recent surge – fuelled by differing expectations for interest rate rises – had gone too far. Markets have been betting that the European Central Bank will fall behind in...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

EUR/GBP – Could we finally see a breakout?

The euro has been grinding lower against the pound for more than a year now, with much of 2021 spent within a shallow descending channel. But with the two central banks likely to see some divergence in monetary policy over the next 12-18 months, could we finally see the pair break out of this long-standing trend?
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gives Up Early Gains Again

The British pound initially rallied on Tuesday but has given up gains yet again to go falling towards the 1.34 handle. The US dollar has been like a wrecking ball against almost everything during the session, and the British pound of course would be no different. By giving up the gains the way we have, it does suggest that the market is likely to continue drifting lower, and once we get below the 1.34 handle, I think there would be even more selling pressure just waiting to happen.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

“As Expected” Canadian CPI Data Disappoints USD/CAD Traders

As traders already know, inflation has been running hot these last few months! Recent inflation data from the US and the UK both beat already high expectations. The Canadian October CPI headline print was hot as well, at 4.7% YoY vs 4.4% YoY in September. This was the highest reading since February 2003! In addition, the Core CPI YoY for October was 3.8% vs 3.7% in September, the highest level in 30 years! As a result, one would expect USD/CAD to be tanking, as stronger inflation in Canada should lead to a stronger Canadian Dollar, especially with the BOC ending their bond buying program at their last meeting. However, expectations were for the headline CPI to be 4.7% and the Core CPI to be 3.8%, therefore there was no “beat” of expectations as in the US and UK. As a result, the Canadian Dollar actually sold off vs the US Dollar on the release of the data.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Encounters SM

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate reached and pierced the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average at mid-day on Wednesday. Previously, during the morning hours of the day, the rate declined and shortly traded below the support of the 100-hour SMA. Meanwhile, analysts spotted a channel-up pattern on the rate's hourly candle chart.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/GBP Could Retrace To 0.85333

EUR/GBP has formed a bat pattern on the daily time frame targeting 0.85333 level. What we can see on the chart is the price in the downtrend channel. The price is just breaking below horizontal support level with a high chance of moving further down. The entry point is around...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD Gains On Solid Financial Data

The USD tended to gain against its counterparts yesterday on the back of solid financial data as both the retail sales growth rate and the industrial output outperformed market expectations. The acceleration of the prementioned growth rates for October continued to build on a momentum for the market sentiment strengthening the USD after the release of the US CPI Rates for the same month last week. Also on the monetary front it should be noted that St. Louis Fed President Bullard yesterday stated that the Fed should follow a more hawkish approach that provided additional support for the USD. Given that there is a low number of high impact financial data besides the US construction data we expect fundamentals to be leading the USD for today and should the market sentiment be maintained we may see the greenback gaining further.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar extends rally, markets await UK inflation data, Fedspeak

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 17:. The greenback continues to gather strength against its major rivals mid-week with the US Dollar Index climbing above 96.00 for the first time in 16 months. The upbeat Retail Sales data from the US and rising US Treasury bond yields on inflation fears helped the dollar outperform its rivals. Investors await October inflation data from the UK and the EU. Housing Starts and Building Permits from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus in the second half of the day. Several FOMC policymakers will be delivering speeches during the American trading hours as well.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Aussie Dollar And Yields Drop On Wage Data

USD/JPY trades near ¥115. Nikkei drops despite higher opening and recent Yen weakness; Index heavyweight Fast Retailing weighs. S&P ASX 200 has extended declines; CBA weighs on the Financials index. Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher (+0.2%). Hang Seng has remained modestly lower. Companies due to report during the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Early BoE tightening to provide the pound with a cushion – ING

Economists at ING think the cable can hold onto its 2021 gains unlike a market generally more pessimistic on the pound. What’s more, the Bank of England (BoE) is set to hike rates in December, underpinning GBP. Reports of sterling’s demise look exaggerated. “A common refrain now from GBP bears...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Euro In Freefall As Outlook Dims, Pound Gains On Inflation Jump

Euro tumbles again as dovish ECB and mounting worries weigh. Dollar reigns supreme as strong US data run continues. The euro is sinking, stretching its week-long slide and breaching the $1.13 level for the first time since July 2020, as investors turn more bearish on the Eurozone outlook. The single currency had already come under heavy selling pressure from last week’s big jump in US inflation, which propelled the dollar higher, but had managed to stabilize before ECB chief Christine Lagarde triggered a fresh wave of selling on Monday.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Pound Strong Ahead of Inflation Data

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as the bullish set up from the pin bar bounce t the support level identified at $1.3523 did not complete before the London session ended. Today’s GBP/USD Signals. Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be entered before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas.
CURRENCIES

