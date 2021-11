Flokipetworld, a meme coin inspired by Floki & NFT announced the launch of its IDO on 12th November on IDOScan platform. The Meme NFT project brings the most adorable Floki pets on the blockchain. Users can trade, collect and diversify their portfolio with a tokenized Meme Economy. $Fpet is the native defi coin that has the potential to make it big and become the next Shiba Inu. Floki Pet World is not just another meme currency just made for fun, it has been built on the principles of Defi and incorporates NFTs to make the best of both worlds.

