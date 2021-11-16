The Pasta At Rebeka Fresh Pasta Restaurant In Connecticut Is Made From Scratch Every Day

Looking for a fresh pasta restaurant in Connecticut? Well, it’s literally in the name of Rebeka Fresh Pasta Restaurant in East Lyme! This spot serves up freshly-made pasta complete with homemade sauce. It’s some of the best Italian food in Connecticut, and with excellent service and large portions, what more could you ask for?

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The chef at Rebeka is originally from Albania. He moved to Italy for a few years, worked under different chefs there, and then opened a restaurant in Italy. He eventually found his way to Connecticut and opened Rebeka.

All the pasta here is freshly-made. Homemade pasta has the benefit of being much fresher and tastier than dried pasta. The ingredients really shine through, particularly in the flavorful homemade sauces.

Have dietary restrictions? No problem, they have vegetarian options available and also offer gluten-free pasta.

With big portions, you'll more than likely have some left over to take home for a second meal, if you can keep from cleaning your plate.

This food tastes just as good as it looks, and you'll definitely be able to tell the difference that the use of fresh pasta makes in the food quality.

It may be located in a small strip mall in Connecticut, but a meal at Rebeka will make you feel like you were magically transported to Italy.

For more information about Rebeka, you can visit their website or Facebook. Check out their menu; it’s tasty!

Have you been to Rebeka Fresh Pasta Restaurant in Connecticut? Share your favorite dish in the comments! Got more favorite restaurants in Connecticut you’d love to see featured? Fill out our Nomination Form!

Address: Rebeka Fresh Pasta Restaurant, 135 Boston Post Rd, East Lyme, CT 06333, USA