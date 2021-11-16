ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Pasta At Rebeka Fresh Pasta Restaurant In Connecticut Is Made From Scratch Every Day

By Lisa Sammons
 2 days ago

Looking for a fresh pasta restaurant in Connecticut? Well, it’s literally in the name of Rebeka Fresh Pasta Restaurant in East Lyme! This spot serves up freshly-made pasta complete with homemade sauce. It’s some of the best Italian food in Connecticut, and with excellent service and large portions, what more could you ask for?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4Lhz_0cxuCyZu00
The chef at Rebeka is originally from Albania. He moved to Italy for a few years, worked under different chefs there, and then opened a restaurant in Italy. He eventually found his way to Connecticut and opened Rebeka.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmQDT_0cxuCyZu00
All the pasta here is freshly-made. Homemade pasta has the benefit of being much fresher and tastier than dried pasta. The ingredients really shine through, particularly in the flavorful homemade sauces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JO2pa_0cxuCyZu00
Have dietary restrictions? No problem, they have vegetarian options available and also offer gluten-free pasta.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfqo8_0cxuCyZu00
With big portions, you'll more than likely have some left over to take home for a second meal, if you can keep from cleaning your plate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRVfM_0cxuCyZu00
This food tastes just as good as it looks, and you'll definitely be able to tell the difference that the use of fresh pasta makes in the food quality.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGmm5_0cxuCyZu00
It may be located in a small strip mall in Connecticut, but a meal at Rebeka will make you feel like you were magically transported to Italy.

For more information about Rebeka, you can visit their website or Facebook. Check out their menu; it’s tasty!

Have you been to Rebeka Fresh Pasta Restaurant in Connecticut? Share your favorite dish in the comments! Got more favorite restaurants in Connecticut you’d love to see featured? Fill out our Nomination Form!

Address: Rebeka Fresh Pasta Restaurant, 135 Boston Post Rd, East Lyme, CT 06333, USA

Only In Connecticut

These 6 Restaurants Serve The Best Pizzas In Connecticut

The Daily Meal recently compiled a list of the 101 best pizzas in America. Some rankings weren’t too shocking: you might expect Chicago and New York to be pretty well-represented, and they were. One thing that came as no surprise to residents of the Nutmeg State was that six pizzerias in Connecticut made the list. We are glad to be nationally recognized for our great pizzas in Connecticut! Without further adieu, here are the spots that made the cut:
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Walk Through An Enchanted World Of Holiday Lights At The First-Ever Stamford Holiday Stroll In Connecticut

It’s the most wonderful time of year here in Connecticut! If you’re looking for a dazzling way to celebrate the holiday season, look no further than the upcoming Stamford Holiday Stroll. This first-ever event will take place at Mill River Park on select dates between November 26th, 2021, and January 9th, 2022. You’re invited to […] The post Walk Through An Enchanted World Of Holiday Lights At The First-Ever Stamford Holiday Stroll In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

10 Places To Spend The Day In Connecticut’s Not-So-Quiet Corner

When it comes to Connecticut, most of the festivals, restaurants, and stores tend to be focused on a few small areas. New Haven, Hartford, Bridgeport: for better or worse, these are the places people think of when they think of Connecticut. The eastern portion of the state tends to be more rural, filled with pastoral farmland. It’s actually one of the least urbanized parts of the Northeast Corridor. The northeast corner of Connecticut is so uneventful that it’s nicknamed the Quiet Corner. If you haven’t spent much time there, we’ll forgive you if you dismiss it as boring. Sure, it lacks the glamor and conveniences of larger cities, but there’s a lot to do in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner! Check out some of our favorite stops.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Visit 9 Christmas Lights Displays In Connecticut For A Magical Experience

Are you in the Christmas spirit? Whether you need to get into the Christmas spirit or you just want to embrace the season, plan a visit to one or more of the nine best Christmas light displays in Connecticut. Light displays, after all, are one of the most beautiful parts of the holiday season and […] The post Visit 9 Christmas Lights Displays In Connecticut For A Magical Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Only In Connecticut

