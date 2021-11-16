Follow This Abandoned Railroad Trail For One Of The Most Unique Hikes In Connecticut
Like much of the United States, Connecticut has miles of railroad tracks that are no longer being used. As the rail industry underwent drastic changes in the late 20th-century, many tracks were closed down. These miles of unused railway went through cleared areas in towns and landscapes all over the country. Gradually, many states have begun to convert these eyesores into multi-use paths that can be used as hiking and biking trails. One rail trail in Connecticut that has been converted to pedestrian and bicycle use is the Air Line State Park Trail, which runs through part of the state.
Comments / 0