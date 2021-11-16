ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Buddy Hield, De’Aaron Fox help Kings blow out Detroit Pistons

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Buddy Hield had 22 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings snapped a four-game losing streak with an emphatic 129-107 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

De’Aaron Fox contributed 19 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals for the Kings, while Richaun Holmes also scored 19 points while grabbing nine rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton supplied a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists, as did Chimezie Metu with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Harrison Barnes chipped in 15 points.

Sacramento shot 53.1 percent from the field and outscored the Pistons 64-48 in the paint.

Saddiq Bey’s 28 points led Detroit in the opener of a five-game homestand. Cade Cunningham, the top pick in the draft, had a career-high 25 points along with eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Kings shot 56.3 percent in the first half and raced to a 68-44 halftime lead. Fox had 14 points, four assists and three steals to lead the charge.

The Pistons missed 18 of their last 19 shots in the first quarter and trailed 31-12. The Kings finished the quarter on a 24-2 run.

Davion Mitchell, Haliburton and Hield made 3-pointers in a 46-second span during the second quarter to push Sacramento’s lead to 42-16.

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton’s job ‘likely to be in peril’

A 16-4 Pistons run cut Sacramento’s lead to 14 points. Sacramento answered with a 14-2 run that included two fast-break dunks from Barnes.

Bey made a layup four minutes into the second half to cut the Kings’ advantage to 17. Haliburton dunked two minutes later off a fast-break pass from Fox to make it 79-60. When Fox found Barnes on an inbounds play for a corner 3, Sacramento’s lead was up to 26 again at 86-60.

The Kings took a 92-70 lead into the fourth quarter. Sacramento then scored the first 10 points of the fourth with the aid of three Pistons turnovers. Hield made a pair of 3-pointers during that span. Detroit scored 14 unanswered points later in the quarter but the damage was done.

–Field Level Media

