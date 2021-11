Harwood Elementary received a grant from the CHC foundation, which is out of Idaho Falls, for $35,000 in order to build a greenhouse at the school. Harwood Elementary Principal Don Fryberger stated the CHC foundation fully funded their project; the funds are for the greenhouse, excavation and electricity to get a basic greenhouse started. Once the greenhouse is built, Fryberger said, they will then look into other funding sources in order to purchase plants and other things for the greenhouse.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO