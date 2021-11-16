ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

12-year-old saves a couple—and their dog—using a genius Boy Scout trick

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
Upworthy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7JAh_0cxuADbX00

Things were becoming quite precarious for a couple who had gotten lost on their hike in Oahu, Hawaii. What started off as a simple wrong turn quickly warped into an emergency, as the hikers were stranded with no water, no food and their cellphones had died. To make matters worse, it was getting dark.

A moment of relief came when they met 12-year-old David King and his mother Christine. David had been three miles out of completing a 15-mile hike to earn his Boy Scouts Merit Badge (after a soccer game, no less), according to The Western Journal . Christine and David saw the pair struggling and offered to help.

The Kings could easily help the couple find their way back to the trailhead … except for one little issue. And by "little issue" I mean the couple's not-so-little 100-pound dog, Smokey, who was injured and unable to walk due to cuts on his paws. Luckily, young David's quick thinking had a solution for that as well.

www.facebook.com

Log in or sign up to view

"We built them a stretcher using a big tree branch that we broke in half and used our shirts and slid it on using the armholes to fit the sticks through," David told KHON , explaining that he had learned the technique from his older brother, who happened to be an Eagle Scout. (I'm sure big brother was really proud when he heard this story.)

Scouts are taught all sorts of hacks, from fire starts made of lint to soap that secretly hides valuables , so it's no surprise that David was able to think on his feet.

The group wasn't quick to hop onboard with the idea, however, assuming that the injured pup wouldn't take too kindly to being on a stretcher. They were soon proven wrong as Smokey was, in fact, "very happy to get on the stretcher," according to Christine.

www.facebook.com

Log in or sign up to view

Not out of the woods just yet (literally), the group took turns carrying the doggy stretcher, rotating between two and four carriers, and even having Smokey walk small stretches. Eventually the travelers reached the trailhead, safe and sound. And yes, Smokey has gotten the cuts on his paws looked at and is doing well.

The once lost couple are now more aware about preparing themselves for trail hiking and the importance of packing food and water, keeping phones charged and being more familiar with the route. As David said, "make sure that whenever you're doing an activity, think of what can go wrong and how you can prevent it."

Listen to the Boy Scout, everyone. Planning ahead keeps a situation from becoming an emergency. And when a crisis is inevitable, be adaptable.

Sure, it was great to complete his hike and test out a nifty trail hack, but for David, the biggest accomplishment was giving back to others. He told news sources: "I think that when you help someone out it's like there's something, like joy in you, that's just like, you know you did something good that day."

Someone please give this clever, heroic and undoubtedly kind Boy Scout all the badges. Or at least, as one person commented on Facebook, "give him the BIGGEST Merit badge."

Comments / 15

RC Brown
1d ago

Great young Man who learned from his Scouting and his Brother's. I'm aware of the negative events in Both Girls and Boys Scouting yet many good things came out of it. The tragedy is not over for the Victims and their Families yet we all need to provide better structure and watchful behaviors to protect our Children. Congratulations Scout

Reply
4
Lori Muir
1d ago

These 2 brothers made a difference in the WORLD. Can't get any cooler than that

Reply
12
Fringe
2d ago

Cool! Nice job! Great training! I wish I could have been a Boy Scout!

Reply(1)
14
Related
Outsider.com

Heroic 12-Year-Old Hawaii Boy Rescues Couple Lost in Woods, Builds Them a Stretcher

A dangerous situation turned into a successful rescue thanks to this 12-year-old Outsider and his mother. On August 29, Hawaii residents, JD and Aimee, found themselves lost on a hiking trail. They had no food and no water, and it was already dark. Not to mention, their 100-pound dog, Smokey, had sustained a few cuts on his paws, making it difficult for him to walk on his own.
HAWAII STATE
WRAL

Hawaiian hikers saved by 12-year-old's Boy Scout skills

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A pair of hikers lost in the Hawaiian wilderness. They were lucky to be discovered by a very resourceful, 12-year-old Boy Scout! He used his wilderness skills to help them and their dog out of a jam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
850wftl.com

Missing 4-year-old found locked inside man’s house

Almost 18 days after a four-year-old girl was reported missing, authorities located their child locked inside of a neighbor’s home. Cleo Smith was reported missing on October 16th by her family while they were camping at the popular Quobba Blowholes campsite in Australia. According to the report, on the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

My 5-year-old's gonna wind up on Hoarders

I bolted upright from my chair in a burst of panic, my day of childless bliss quickly shattered by the realization that I’d forgotten something extremely important. “What am I doing?” I yelled over the din of Gordon Ramsay screaming bleeped profanities at the contestants on season 10 of “Master Chef.” From her relaxed position on the couch, my wife looked up from her phone in both irritation and confusion.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Eagle Scout#The Western Journal#Kings
CBS 42

‘It’s just a sad, sad story’: Brother of 15-year-old hitchhiker found 60 years after death discusses painful childhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Any place was better than home for Donald Hamilton and his brothers. In 1958, Hamilton and his two brothers, David and Danny Armantrout, moved with their mother and stepfather to Paris, Tennessee, the town Hamilton said he and his brothers dreamed of one day leaving to escape the horrific abuse they […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
Daily Mail

'There was nothing I could do, it was so strong': Boy, 12, describes being pulled off staircase by 13-ft crocodile while playing hide-and-seek at Club Med in Cancun: Nearly lost his leg, but is now dressing up as a croc for Halloween

A 12 year-old boy has shared his horror at being pounced on by a huge crocodile which sunk its fangs into his leg as he played an organized game of hide-and-seek at a Mexican holiday resort. Charlie Buhl, of Philadelphia, was hiding on a set of wooden steps leading to...
ACCIDENTS
americanmilitarynews.com

8-year-old kid kicked off bus, left on side of the road for not wearing mask, mom says

A mom in Livingston, Montana, said her 8-year-old son was kicked off his school bus and “left on the side of the road” this week because he didn’t have a face mask. On Tuesday, Tara Marsh left for work believing her two sons were safe on their school bus. Unbeknownst to Marsh during her commute, the unidentified bus driver allegedly ordered her young son to get off the school bus because he had forgotten his mask.
LIVINGSTON, MT
East Bay Times

Missing girl’s sister tells police of dog cage, father’s ruse

(CNN) — The older sister of a missing 6-year-old Honolulu girl who is believed dead told police of abusive treatment by their adoptive parents, court documents reveal. Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was kept in a dog cage with duct tape over her mouth, the older girl said. One morning, the younger girl “didn’t wake up,” and the parents told the sister to help carry the lifeless body into a bedroom and then to “keep a secret,” the documents say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Upworthy

52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy