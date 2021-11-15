ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CPO Sales Show Ongoing Recovery in Used Vehicle Market

By Vehicle Remarketing Staff
automotive-fleet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCertified pre-owned (CPO) sales reached 216,957 units in October, reflecting a 5% month-over-month decrease and a 7% year-over-year decrease. Despite a slowing sales pace, CPO continues its strong performance in October as an important part of...

www.automotive-fleet.com

automotive-fleet.com

CarNow, J.D. Power Integrate Platforms to Help Vehicle Buyers

CarNow, an automotive digital retailing company, and J.D. Power, a data analytics and consumer intelligence company and provider of automotive finance and insurance (F&I) software for dealerships, on Nov. 15 announced a strategic alliance which integrates the J.D. Power F&I presentation solution with CarNow’s Real Time Retail platform, according to a news release. The partnership will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.
RETAIL
automotive-fleet.com

Spiffy Partnership Connects Fleets with Independent Repair Shops

Get Spiffy, a mobile car care, technology, and services company, announced its partnership with RepairPal, an auto repair network. The partnership connects Spiffy fleet customers to independent auto repair shops in RepairPal’s nationwide network. Adding RepairPal to its Complete Car Care third-party marketplace helps car owners find nearby repair facilities for engine, transmission, and other mechanical problems.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

NXP Forecasts Sales Growth Driven by Connected Vehicles

(Reuters) - Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors on Thursday said it believes it will hit $15 billion in sales by 2024, with much of the expansion coming from internet-connected electric vehicles. The Dutch company already derives about half of its revenue, which it forecast will reach $11 billion this year, from the...
ECONOMY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

NADA Market Beat: First Monthly New Light-Vehicle Sales Gain Since April

New light-vehicle sales in October 2021 saw their first month-to-month gain since April. The October SAAR totaled 13 million units, down 20.8% from October 2020 but up 6.3% from September 2021. October sales began with the lowest inventory levels on record, at 972,000 units, and the low inventory continues to keep sales rates below current market demand. We don’t expect that October’s month-end inventory levels will show significant change from September. In this tight market, OEMs continue to prioritize retail deliveries over fleet deliveries. According to J.D. Power, fleet sales are expected to account for just 13% of new-vehicle sales in October.
RETAIL
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla China shows strength with over 54k vehicle sales, 40k exports in October

Gigafactory Shanghai may have been on break for a week last month due to China’s National Day celebrations, but Tesla was still able to maintain a remarkable pace in October nonetheless. As shown by recent figures from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla’s wholesale vehicle figures were still at 54,391 units, with 40,666 being exported abroad.
ECONOMY
automotive-fleet.com

GM Returns To Europe With Mobility Unit

Having sold Saab in 2009 and then quit Europe altogether in 2017 when GM Europe sold its Opel and Vauxhall brands to the PSA Group (now Stellantis), GM Europe is nosing its way back to Europe. But this time the offer isn’t metal so much as mobility. The brief is...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
ncsu.edu

GC3 Report Shows Significant Rise in Green Chemistry-Marketed Product Sales

LOWELL, Mass. – [11/17/2021] The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3), in partnership with NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business, North Carolina State University, the Dynamic Sustainability Lab at Syracuse University and Duke University, has released a new report documenting significant growth in green chemistry marketed products, both sales and consumer demand.
ECONOMY
CNN

Rivian has $0 in revenue and is now the third most valuable carmaker on the planet

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, a 12-year-old startup with no revenue, is now the third most valuable carmaker in the world. The electric vehicle maker has been public for all of one week, but its share price has more than doubled in that time, valuing Rivian at more than $140 billion — just ahead of Volkswagen ($139 billion), and in third place behind Toyota ($306 billion) and Tesla ($1 trillion).
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Sysco sales keep rising with post-vax restaurant recovery

A post-vaccination boom in restaurant sales continues to fuel a recovery at Sysco Corp., the company said Tuesday as it reported a jump in first quarter earnings. The largest food service distributor in North America said profits surged 74 percent to $378 million in the quarter ended Oct. 2 from $217 million during the same period in 2020. Revenue jumped 40 percent to $16.5 billion from $11.8 billion last year.
HOUSTON, TX
WJHL

How to get the most money for your vehicle trade-in

(iSeeCars) – You’re about to start the car buying process. Which likely means you’re asking yourself that eternal question: What should I do with my used car? Sell it, or trade it in? There are advantages to both. If you have an exceptionally clean vehicle that has well over the normal number of miles on […]
BUYING CARS
InsideHook

Only One US Auto Brand Made the Top 10 of Consumer Reports’ Reliability List

Fuel economy, horsepower, price tag, safety, the presence or lack of heated massage seats — these are all important factors to consider when buying a new car. One element that’s not as sexy but arguably more important is reliability. Every shiny, futuristic, quiet new Tesla is going to feel impressive when scooting around the dealership, but if it’s plagued by problems a month or two down the road, you may wish you had reconsidered your priorities.
CARS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS
Robb Report

This Unknown EV Just Beat Out Rivian and Lincoln for Top All-Electric SUV at the LA Auto Show

Tesla may dominate the EV market right now, but that’s not going to stop other automakers from trying to knock the brand off its perch. Earlier this week, Southern California startup Mullen unveiled its new EV at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Dubbed the Five, the brand’s first crossover SUV blends sleek design, a plush interior and a 325-mile range. It’s fair to say the EV made a good impression, as it was the recipient of the convention’s ZEVA Award for the top all-electric SUV, beating out entries from Lincoln and Rivian. The Five features a design that’s at once athletic and...
HOME & GARDEN
AFP

Tesla drivers back behind wheel after server problem, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reported late Friday that an app problem that was keeping a number of drivers worldwide from using their cars was on the mend after a server issue was resolved. Multiple Tesla drivers tweeted that they were no longer able to start their cars with their phone apps and had to use keycards if they were lucky enough to be carrying theirs with them. Musk responded directly to a South Korean driver who reported receiving a message about a server error while attempting to connect with his Tesla Model 3 via the app on his iPhone. Functionality should "be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk tweeted.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS

