CPO Sales Show Ongoing Recovery in Used Vehicle Market

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reported late Friday that an app problem that was keeping a number of drivers worldwide from using their cars was on the mend after a server issue was resolved. Multiple Tesla drivers tweeted that they were no longer able to start their cars with their phone apps and had to use keycards if they were lucky enough to be carrying theirs with them. Musk responded directly to a South Korean driver who reported receiving a message about a server error while attempting to connect with his Tesla Model 3 via the app on his iPhone. Functionality should "be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk tweeted.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 HOURS AGO