Vaxart was up 3.4% at $6.98 at press time. Shares look to have bounced off support and are heading back toward resistance in what technical traders call a pennant pattern. The price has been getting condensed between narrowing highs and lows and now is nearing the end of the pattern. The pattern may finish sometime next month, and a break below support or above resistance could cause the stock to continue pushing in that direction.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO