NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bullish sentiment returned to Tesla Inc’s options on Wednesday, as the stock swung between gains and losses following a sharp three-day selloff. Tesla’s shares fell 16% through Tuesday this week after Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter https://www.reuters.com/technology/musk-asks-followers-twitter-whether-he-should-sell-10-his-tesla-stock-2021-11-06 over the weekend to ask his followers if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company as Washington proposes to hike taxes for the super-wealthy. Nearly 58% said they would support such a sale.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO