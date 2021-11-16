ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Candyman (Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital HD) Review

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by: Jordan Peele & Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. Rated R for bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references. 2021 has been a year of rebuilding for mainstream cinema after 2020 was cut short due to the pandemic. While theaters are still not back to normal by any...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Teaser Trailer Resurrects a Horror Legend

Screen Media Films has dropped the first teaser for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The fourth installment of the Jeepers Creepers horror movie series, the latest sequel is written by Sean Michael Argo and directed by Timo Vuorensola. The first look teaser trailer is very brief, but it packs a lot of action into just 15 seconds. You can watch the footage below.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

‘Creepshow Season 2’ Available on DVD and Blu-Ray this December!

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to CREEPSHOW Season 2 from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural. The five-episode season and bonus episodes A Creepshow Animated Special and A Creepshow Holiday Special from showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) star Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Ted Raimi (Buddy Thunderstruck), Ali Larter (House On Haunted Hill), Thomas Howell (The Amazing Spider-Man), Iman Benson (Alexa and Katie), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser Franchise), Keith David (21 Bridges), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Breckin Meyer (Ghosts of Girlfriends Past), Molly Ringwald (Riverdale), Eric Edelstein (Shameless), Barbara Crampton (Jakob’s Wife), Denise Crosby (Ray Donovan), Justin Long (Lady of the Manor), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and Adam Pally (Happy Endings).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on Friday, but reviews for the eagerly-anticipated film have begun to roll out which means we're starting to get an idea of what critics think about the latest chapter in the beloved franchise. Now, the Rotten Tomatoes score for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is out and while the film isn't in "rotten" status, the critical response isn't overwhelmingly positive either. The film is, at the time of this article's writing, sitting at 67 percent positive on the review aggregator, the number reflecting mixed feelings about the film from critics.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Colman Domingo
thenerdstash.com

Modern Horror’s 5 Best Scream Kings

The horror genre is synonymous with an abundance of cliché tropes. Specifically, the popular “scream queen” and “final girl” tropes. From The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to Scream, most successful horror franchises include a resilient and determined heroine who’s ready to battle the killer. However, the men of horror have often been overlooked in favor of their female counterparts. Over time, a changing of the guard has occurred in the popular genre when it comes to men and women in horror. Many believe that Bruce Campbell’s portrayal in the Evil Dead films earned him recognition as a scream king. In recent years, modern-age horror has included several memorable “final guy” warriors. Let’s take a look at modern horror’s five best scream kings.
MOVIES
/Film

Ridley Scott's Great, Underseen The Last Duel Heads To Digital This Month, 4K Blu-Ray In December

"The Last Duel" was a big box office disappointment, and I will forever be salty about that. I get it: there's still a pandemic going on, and the film's subject matter might have immediately turned off some potential viewers. But Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel" is one of the year's best films, and one of the best things Scott has done in years (and I say that as a fan of "Alien: Covenant"). While "The Last Duel" underperformed in theaters, perhaps it'll finally find a bigger audience on home video. The historical epic, which stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer, has a home release in sight: it'll hit digital this month before arriving on 4K Blu-ray and DVD in December. I hope so, at least, because I was mightily impressed with the film when I saw it. I was particularly impressed with the clever screenplay, which presents its main story from three distinct perspectives. And I was even more impressed with a scene-stealing turn from Ben Affleck, who plays a count who just wants to get drunk and have orgies all day.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Black People#Digital#Mcu
flickeringmyth.com

4K Ultra HD Review – The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The Guns of Navarone, 1961. Directed by J. Lee Thompson. Starring Gregory Peck, David Niven, Anthony Quinn, Stanley Baker, Anthony Quayle, Irene Papas, Gia Scala, and James Darren. SYNOPSIS:. The Guns of Navarone, which was restored a decade ago for its 50th anniversary, arrives on 4K Ultra HD looking about...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Last Duel' Gets 4K and Blu-ray Release Date in Time for Christmas

20th Century Studios has just announced its Digital and 4K/Blu-ray release dates for The Last Duel, following its theater exclusive release this October. The historical epic, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the true story of the last sanctioned duel in France and features a star-studded cast. The film, which takes place in 14th-century France, stars Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, wife of the knight Sir Jean de Carrouges, played by Matt Damon, who accuses Jacques Le Gris, played by Adam Driver, of assault, leading the two men, formerly friends, to fight to the death. Ben Affleck also stars in a supporting role as count Pierre d'Alençon.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Sons of Steel (Future Video)

Rating – 3.5/5. Over the last year I’ve found myself visiting the website makeflix.com often to see if they have any new releases. For those of you that are unaware, makeflix.com is a distribution website from Tempe Video found and The Dead Next Door director J.R. Bookwalter where he has been releasing films from Sterling Entertainment, Retromedia Entertainment, Warlock Home Video, Future Video, and his own label. A few months back I picked up the Future Video blu release of The Zombie Army and was a little disappointed.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘Krampus’ Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with The Naughty Cut

Each new holiday season is a perfect excuse to re-release Krampus on home video. For Scream Factory, bringing this subversive flick back again offered the opportunity to spice it up in more ways than one. Krampus: The Naughty Cut will be coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
flickdirect.com

Reminiscence Blu-ray Review

The acting talent can carry this movie only so far but eventually, the disjointed and clichéd script falls apart so much that nothing can save it. The word reminiscence is a noun meaning a story told about a past event remembered by the narrator. Looking back on memories can be a powerful tool evoking all kinds of emotions. But what if that was all you had to go on? What if those memories can be used as weapons if they fall into the wrong hands? What if one's memories are inaccurate?
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Giveaway: Enter To Win ‘Candyman’ On Blu-Ray!

Say His Name! We’re happy to offer our readers the chance to win a Blu-ray of Candyman, from director Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele!. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads an incredible buzz-worthy cast in CANDYMAN, which also stars Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk, “Wandavision,” forthcoming The Marvels), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (“Generation,” “Misfits”) and Colman Domingo (HBO’s “Euphoria,” Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Assassination Nation). A bold, expansive take on the tragic and terrifying urban legend, CANDYMAN is produced and co-written by Academy Award® winner Jordan Peele and directed by rising filmmaker Nia DaCosta, the first Black woman to helm a #1 film at the box office!
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Jungle Cruise – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

When I reviewed the movie back in July, I said, “Every minute of Jungle Cruise is a love letter to the adventure genre, and in many ways, it’s also a love letter to the Walt Disney live-action adventure films of old.” After watching Jungle Cruise multiple times already, my thoughts remain the same. Jungle Cruise wants so bad to be this generation’s Raiders of the Lost Ark and Stephen Sommer’s The Mummy. It takes a lot of the ideas from these flicks, throws them in a blender, and what comes out is Jungle Book. As you can imagine, much like the corny jokes on the ride, the film isn’t high art. Nevertheless, it’s still an enjoyable nonstop ride. For my original thoughts on the film, click here.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

November 16th Genre Releases Include THE EVIL DEAD: GROOVY COLLECTION (4K / Blu-ray), PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND (4K Steelbook / Blu-ray / DVD), Nia DaCosta’s CANDYMAN (4K / Blu-ray / DVD)

Hello, everyone! We’re back with a brand new round of horror and sci-fi 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases coming out tomorrow, and I gotta say, November 16th is a good day to be a genre fan, because we have a lot of cool stuff coming our way. If you missed it in theaters, you can finally catch up with Nia DaCosta’s Candyman and both Maniac Cop 2 and 3 are getting a 4K upgrade courtesy of Blue Underground. Lionsgate has put together the impressive 4K set The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection that includes the first two Evil Dead films and all three seasons of Ash vs Evil Dead (plus a bevy of bonus content) that would make a killer addition to anyone’s home media collection.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘Antlers’ Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Release Details Arrive

The Guillermo del Toro-produced thriller Antlers will be coming to home video with release dates split before and after Christmas and New Years. December 21st is the Antlers release date on Digital HD in case you’re looking for a creepy Christmas Eve flick. However, Blu-ray and DVD formats won’t launch until January 4th, 2022.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy