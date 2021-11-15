Qt VS Tools for Visual Studio 2022

You might be surprised how much time R&D teams spend on fixing breaking APIs. Imagine you are the Head of Product, and your R&D team just finished a ground-breaking product after two years of software development. You are ramping up and fine-tuning the production with various global variants for six months to crank out that new product in volumes. Shipping large quantities of products, you get customer feedback that you haven’t received before, and you ask your R&D team to improve the software. Now the R&D team tells you that - instead of only fixing the customer issue - the team also needs to fix the APIs of the product because the latest release of the cross-platform UI toolkit broke several of the APIs you are using. Instead of spending a few days to the customer's issue, your team spends weeks updating everything, including API documentation and integration tests. Does this sound like an unrealistic scenario?

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO