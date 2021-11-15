ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qt VS Tools for Visual Studio 2022

By Miguel Costa
Qt Blog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are happy to announce the release of the Qt Visual Studio Tools (v2.8.0) extension for Visual Studio 2022. Installation packages are available for...

www.qt.io

Related
onmsft.com

Microsoft announces the general availability of Visual Studio 2022

Visual Studio 2022 has finally reached general availability. This latest release comes with a ton of new features and improvements, including .NET 6. There is lots to talk about, so let's jump right in!. Performance. One the most important changes is that Visual Studio is finally 64-bit. This means you...
VisualStudio Magazine

Visual Studio 2022 for Mac Preview 3 Teases Native M1 Processor Support

In announcing Visual Studio 2022 for Mac Preview 3, Microsoft teased upcoming support for Apple M1 processors and announced the expected general availability time-frame. "Native support for the Apple M1 ARM processor is a top request on the Community site and we'll be making it happen in upcoming preview releases," said Jordan Matthiesen, senior program manager, Visual Studio for Mac, in a Nov. 8 blog post.
Infoworld

Visual Studio Code 1.62 brings workbench enhancements

Visual Studio Code 1.62, the latest monthly release of Microsoft’s popular code editor, is available with capabilities centering on areas such as the workbench and search icons. Published November 4, Visual Studio Code 1.62, aka the October 2021 release, is available for download for Windows, Linux, and Mac at the...
Lumia UK

What’s new for C++ cross-platform developers in Visual Studio 2022

Visual Studio 2022 is available now! Check out the video below to learn what’s new for C++ developers who are building for more than just Windows, or who are developing with an eye to open source. This video covers:. Building with Visual Studio’s CMake Presets integration. Managing dependencies with a...
