After months of procedural gamesmanship, hostage-taking, threats and tricks between competing blocs of moderates and progressives, the House of Representatives has passed Joe Biden’s economic agenda. It passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill a couple of weeks ago. And on Friday morning, after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke for more than eight hours to delay the vote originally scheduled for the previous night, it passed the Build Back Better Act, a sprawling collection of social spending programs and measures to address climate change. The final vote was 220 to 213, with all Republicans and one Democrat, Maine Rep. Jared Golden, in opposition.

