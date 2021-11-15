ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With American journalist Danny Fenster released, what's next for U.S. and Myanmar?

By Ailsa Chang
 3 days ago

Today brought a plot twist in Myanmar. The American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison and is on his way back to the U.S. Just on Friday, a Myanmar military court had sentenced him to 11 years in prison for allegedly spreading false information, among other charges. Fenster was...

