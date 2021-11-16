ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland is closing in 2022 for redesign with new attractions

By Nexstar Media Wire, KTLA Digital Staff
( KTLA ) — Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland will close next year to begin work on redesigning the theme park experience, Disney announced Monday.

The updated Toontown will debut in early 2023, with new attractions and open grass play spaces for “both spontaneous family play and parental relaxation,” according to the company.

Disney delays several Marvel films, including Dr. Strange 2, Black Panther sequel

Disney said the area will be greener and more spacious but still offer more play activities and attractions.

“From active play to tactile play, new experiences will let children play, slide, spin, splash, touch and listen,” Disney said in a news release.

One of the new areas coming to Mickey’s Toontown will be CenTOONial Park, a natural space featuring a fountain for kids to play at, as well as water tables.

“At night, the fountain will be brought to life in a unique spectacle,” Disney said.

A new family-friendly attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway , also opens in 2023 at Mickey’s Toontown.

As for the Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin ride: “We look forward to sharing details of this fun new space soon!” Disneyland officials said.

Toontown will also have a “dreaming tree” inspired by the tree a young Walt Disney would daydream under in his hometown, according to the company. The tree’s sculpted roots will let children play, crawl and explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19bxJh_0cxu0vkQ00
A rendering of a reimagined Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park was shared by the park on Nov. 15, 2021. (Credit: Disneyland)

Despite the changes, Mickey’s Toontown will still be home to Disney’s iconic characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck.

“We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests,” Chairman of Disney Parks Josh D’Amaro said. “The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways.”

Mickey’s Toontown will close in March of 2022 to begin work on the new experiences.

