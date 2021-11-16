ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘Crisis of Violence’: President Biden working to combat violence against indigenous peoples

By Ryan Kruger
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — President Joe Biden is promising to take on what calls a “crisis of violence” against Native Americans.

On Monday, the President signed an executive order directing federal agencies to create a strategy to combat violence against indigenous peoples.

“Today, I’m directing federal officials to work with tribal nations on a strategy to improve public safety and advance justice,” said President Biden.

According to the National Congress of American Indians, four out of every five American Indians and Alaska Natives have experienced violence in their lifetime. The Justice Department says the murder rate for some tribal women is ten times higher than the national average.

“This builds on the work we did together on reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act in 2013, when we granted authority to tribes to exercise jurisdiction over non-Indian offenders who commit violence on tribal lands,” said President Biden while speaking at the White House’s first-ever Tribal Summit.

“We’re going to reauthorize that again, we’re going to expand the jurisdiction to include other offenses like sex trafficking, sexual assault, and child abuse.”

The Carolinas has the largest native population on the east coast. More than a hundred thousand North Carolina residents identify as being Native American.

“Missing and murdered indigenous women are still occurring,” said Hayley Brezeale, a member of the Catawba Nation.

The Missing, Murdered Indigenous Coalition of North Carolina says statewide there are 90 women and girls in their online database. The majority of them are in Robeson County, home to much of the state’s Lumbee population.

About 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons have been recorded across the U.S. by the National Crime Information Center and 2,700 homicide cases have been reported to the federal government’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

