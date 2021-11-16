ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alex Jones loses lawsuit over Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ conspiracy

By Dave Collins / Associated Press
 2 days ago

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones' claims that the massacre was a hoax.

