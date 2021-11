Although the holidays are typically a time for joy, laughter, and cheer, it seems that not everyone was experiencing those feelings at Universal Orlando Resort yesterday. Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for a magical holiday season, as all of its Christmas offerings are finally returning. Universal has announced all of their Christmas offerings which will last 51 days, beginning November 13 through January 2. Below is a full list of all the offerings that Guests can expect this year at Universal Orlando Resort. Considering last year’s holiday season was heavily impacted by the pandemic, it is great to see that Guests will be able to enjoy all of the offerings once again!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO