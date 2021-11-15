ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Money Man Releases New Album ‘Blockchain’ And Becomes The First Artist To Accept His Advance Solely In Bitcoin

By Sammy Approved
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnRlt_0cxtyTCE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ondl7_0cxtyTCE00

Source: press handout / Money Man


Money Man becomes the first artist to receive an artist advance payment solely in Bitcoin. The Decatur rapper recently released his latest album Blockchain as an ode to the world of
cryptocurrency .

Money Man launched an NFT collection of the album trailer with the project’s release after he received his entire 7-figure completely in Bitcoin. The artist transformed the record business as we know it. EMPIRE Founder and CEO Ghazi sent his 7-figure advance in Bitcoin via Cash App.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Big Money (@moneyman)

Ghazi shared the news on his social media accounts after completing the historic music deal with Money Man.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GHAZI ® (@ghazi)

The album trailer is priced at .0333 ethereum, which equates to around $150. The NFT collection launched on Thursday, November 11. There are three unique editions of the trailer animations, which play the full “Blockchain” track. All owners of the exclusive NFT will receive an additional 25% discount at Money man’s merch store.

The project features artists Moneybagg Yo, Yung Bleu and Jackboy. Money Man is truly living what he raps about, boastin his crypto knowledge on “Blockchain.”

The lyrics read:  “Fuckin’ with the Coinbase Pro, got Zcash/ Fuckin’ with the Robinhood out, got a free bag/ And I’m on the blockchain, burnin’ on blockchain, damn, this shit some octane.”

Other artists and creatives are leaning into the digital market after Money Man’s progressive rollout. Meek Mill congratulated the rapper on his legendary advance and asked if he could join the club.

“Ima get my next record deal paid in bit coin behind @moneyman,” Meek wrote in his Insta Story along with a screenshot of the $1,002,912 Money Man received from the payment.

Money Man is staying ahead of the digital curve with his historic moves. Be sure to follow the artist and gain a little crypto knowledge.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusic)

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

EMPIRE Records Pays First Artist Advance Ever Entirely In Bitcoin

Today, multi-platinum Atlanta-based artist and entrepreneur, Money Man, received his entire 7-figure advance in Bitcoin via Cash App from EMPIRE’s Founder & CEO Ghazi. Built from the ground up as a technology company, EMPIRE’s software for distribution, analytics, recoupment, and royalties, has offered a level of transparency unprecedented in the music industry since it was founded in 2010. In 2018 Money Man, the cryptocurrency investor and rapper, bought himself out of his previous record label contract through his earnings from early investments in Bitcoin. Ghazi, who just spoke alongside Money Man on panel “Pay Me In Bitcoin” at this year’s Bitcoin Conference, have become partners in this process, forward-looking payment model, and Money Man’s forthcoming output appropriately titled Blockchain.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Is Inspired By Money Man's $1M Bitcoin Advance From Empire

Financial experts may have had doubts about Bitcoin but it's quite clear that cryptocurrency isn't going anywhere in the near future. As the music industry begins embracing NFTs, and other forms of digital commerce, EMPIRE became the first record label to pay out a recording contract advance with BitCoin. Ghazi, the founder of EMPIRE Records, revealed last night that he paid out $1M in Bitcoin to Money Man for his advance which will likely start a trend for when rappers sign future contracts.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Money Man Shares New Single & Video, “Blockchain”

In the video for his latest release, “Blockchain,” an animated version of Money Man can be seen sitting at a computer and logging in before being pulled into what looks like The Matrix. “Bought a lil' Polkadot, bought a lil' VeChain/Bought a lil' SafeMoon, houses got safe room, party out...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

The Driving Force For Rap Artist Orchestrate96 and His New Album Money Baby

Orchestrate96 is a young recording artist and hip-hop songwriter originally from Edo state, Nigeria, now residing in Houston, TX. He began making music in college and started thinking about it seriously in 2018, soon dropping his first track. Orchestrate96 spoke in an interview about the artists who inspired the career he has been building. He explains, “At the beginning of my rap career, G-Eazy inspired me the most to make music. His earlier works were so raw and down to earth. That just motivated me to be my authentic self when I write my verses.” In his newest project, Money Baby, this is the message Orchestrate96 hopes audiences will hear. The work will be his second ever released album, but a release date hasn’t been announced. Orchestrate96 also revealed, “I choose the name Money Baby because a long-term goal of mine is to build generational wealth. Wealth for my children’s children.”
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Money Man
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

The odds of Ethereum hitting $11K by the end of 2021 are…

There is huge anticipation around Ethereum’s price action. On 10 November, the altcoin registered a new all-time high of $4,878 on the charts. Alas, a correction followed thereafter. And, it gave investors a subtle hint of what to expect from future price actions. Ethereum imitates Bitcoin. Investment strategist Raoul Pal...
MARKETS
investing.com

Kroger confirms press release on grocer accepting bitcoin cash is fake

(Reuters) - Kroger (NYSE: KR ) Co said on Friday a press release touting the acceptance of bitcoin cash at its stores this holiday season is fraudulent, making it the second major retailer in recent weeks to get entangled in a crypto hoax. The release appeared on Kroger's investor relations...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Blockchain#Nft#Empire Founder#Cash App#Big Money#Moneyman#Meek Mill
albuquerqueexpress.com

4-year-old singer under Krup Music label releases his new album

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI/ThePRTree): The young singerchild actor Parv Thacker has proved his singing abilities with his newly launched album- 'World's Youngest Actor Parv Thacker'. The album is writtencomposed by singer-songwriter Dr Krupesh Thacker. It is produced by Dr Pooja Thacker, Give Vacha FoundationEsy ID, and the production...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
zycrypto.com

DOEX Set To Become First Cardano Blockchain-Based DEX

AMM-based decentralized exchange DOEX has announced that it is set to actualize its longtime goal of becoming the first Cardano blockchain-based DEX. In a bid to achieve its stated goals, the team behind DOEX revealed they are making necessary moves and deploying necessary infrastructures to develop the platform in preparation to become the first Cardano Blockchain-based DEX.
MARKETS
NME

Confidence Man announce new album ‘TILT’ and share first single ‘Holiday’

Confidence Man have announced the release of their second album, ‘TILT’ – you can listen to its lead single ‘Holiday’ below. The Australian electro-pop duo are set to release the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Confident Music For Confident People’ on April 1, 2022 via Heavenly Recordings. According to a press release,...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Animals as Leaders Announce New Album, Release First Single

Progressive instrumental outfit Animals as Leaders have announced that they’ll release their highly anticipated fifth full-length studio album, Parrhesia, on March 25 via Sumerian Records. It will be the band’s first new album since 2016’s The Madness of Many. The first single, “The Problem of Other Minds,” is available now...
MUSIC
primenewsghana.com

M.anifest releases tracklist for his album ‘Madina to the universe’

Ghanaian rapper, singer, and songwriter Kwame Ametepe Tsikata, known in showbiz as M.anifest has announced the tracklists on his new album ‘Madina to the universe, MTTU’. Talking about the album, M.anifest wrote on his Twitter page, “It’s been a painstaking journey molding these tracks into the beauties they are and stringing them together as one cohesive piece.”
WORLD
101.1. The Wiz

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Astroworld Refunds May Forfeit Your Right To Sue

Astroworld Refunds May Forfeit Your Right To Sue   The latest report following the tragedies that happened just one week ago at Astroworld is an alleged legal expert shining light on the small print that’s in the refund.   Neama Rahmani, the president and a cofounder of the personal-injury firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, say […]
LAW
mendofever.com

Mendocino Store Becomes First Retailer in the County to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

In Mendocino we now have the first retailer accepting bitcoin as a form of payment. Since 1980, Bébé Lapin has been a unique place to find toddlers’ and children’s clothing and accessories. As the youngsters visiting the store may well grow up in a bitcoin economy, this is a fitting time for Bébé Lapin to accept bitcoin alongside the traditional U.S. dollar.
MENDOCINO, CA
24hip-hop.com

Rising San Francisco artist Vandi Releases Debut Album ‘Sonic Revelation’

Vandi is a San Francisco born, midwest raised artist who found his passion expressing himself through music. He is a self taught producer and lyricist who’s journey began with his time spent in school bands and choir. “Growing up, music was somewhat of a forbidden fruit for me, but all that did was make me more curious”. Vandi finds his inspiration in a wide range of art and avenues, and that is very apparent in his music.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Soompi

TXT Becomes 2nd Foreign Artist In History To Top Oricon’s Weekly Album Chart With 5 Consecutive Albums

TXT has continued their impressive streak on Japan’s Oricon charts!. After racking up over 171,000 sales in Japan for the week of November 8 to 14, TXT’s first Japanese EP “Chaotic Wonderland” debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s latest weekly album chart. “Chaotic Wonderland” also previously topped Oricon’s daily album chart for four days after its release.
ENTERTAINMENT
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

148
Followers
453
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy