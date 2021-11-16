Diva’s Daily Dirt: Astroworld Refunds May Forfeit Your Right To Sue

Astroworld Refunds May Forfeit Your Right To Sue

The latest report following the tragedies that happened just one week ago at Astroworld is an alleged legal expert shining light on the small print that’s in the refund.

Neama Rahmani, the president and a cofounder of the personal-injury firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, say that concertgoers who accept a refund could be waiving their right to sue because they would be receiving something of value.

He explained,

“Courts generally uphold those types of waivers. The classic case is arbitration agreements. Everyone kind of scrolls through. No one reads the fine print, and guess what, you’ve waived your right to a jury trial, waived your right to file a lawsuit, to demand arbitration.

Do you think this is fair?

Meanwhile Nike just announced that they will not be releasing Travis Scott’s new sneaker collab that was supposed to drop December 16th.

