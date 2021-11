Super Meat Boy Forever is going to be launched in mobile in 2022, it has been confirmed. While an exact date is not yet stated the trailer does use the word soon, so it ls likely Super Meat Boy Forever will be released on mobile early in the year. The game originally began life as a mobile specific game but as time went on Team Meat expanded Super Meat Boy Forever, and decided to aim for more platforms. In 2017, the studio announced that Super Meat Boy Forever would out in 2018. That did not happen. Then in 2018, Team Meat announced that the game would be out in 2019. That too did not happen. The game finally released on 23rd December 2020.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO