Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m., 111521

Throw on a jacket, get your umbrella handy, and be prepared to deal with areas of patchy fog as you're getting ready to take on your Thursday. High pressure to our southwest has kept us warm and dry for the last few days, but low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and showers back to northern California today. Mostly cloudy skies blanket northern California to start your Thursday, and I'm already tracking very light showers in our far northern zones to start the day. Patchy fog has developed in areas from Butte and Glenn Counties to the south overnight, and this will impact visibility for drivers in those areas early today. Make sure to give yourself a little extra time to get to where you're going this morning. Showers are starting out in our northern and coastal areas early Thursday morning, but will become more widespread by late afternoon through early this evening. Temperatures are cooler for the start of your Thursday in the valley, with temperatures starting out in the 40's. Foothill areas are in the upper 30's to 40's this morning, and mountain areas are starting out in the 20's to 30's. Winds will mostly be light and out of the north this morning, but will shift to become out of the south to around 10mph later today. South gusts up to 30mph will be possible in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades later today, but most of our region will have lighter winds through tonight. High temperatures will end up cooler across most of our region Thursday afternoon. Valley areas will mostly top out in the mid to upper 50's, foothill areas will end up in the upper 40's to mid 50's, and mountain areas will range from the mid 40's to mid 50's Thursday afternoon. Showers will become more widespread tonight, and are projected to linger across northern California through Friday afternoon. Rain totals are expected to end up around a tenth of an inch or less in the valley, with a quarter to half inch of rain possible in our mountain areas. Snow levels are mostly projected to stay above 6000'.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO