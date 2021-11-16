ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m., 111521

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday looks like the warmest day...

www.woodtv.com

localsyr.com

Any storm threat to start to big travel week across the Northeast?

After a mainly quiet weekend before Thanksgiving, all eyes will be on the weather to and from wherever your destination is for the holiday. You may, or may not have heard rumblings out on the streets of a big snow/rain/wind storm possible early next week somewhere in the Northeast. If so, the Storm Team here at NewsChannel 9 were getting a bit concerned early this week that there could be an impactful snowfall with wind early next week.
#Storm Team 8 Forecast
ValleyCentral

Cold front arrives Thursday bringing rain and a cooldown

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Another cold front is expected to arrive Thursday bringing a strong chance of rain for the Rio Grande Valley. As of Wednesday afternoon, the front is forecasted to begin pushing across the valley after 12 p.m. on Thursday, however showers will start sometime after 5 a.m. Roughly half an […]
abc57.com

Turning cold with lake effect flurries possible tonight

It's colder today as highs only top out at 40F. We'll see some sunshine this morning before clouds move in this afternoon. Lake effect flurries are possible tonight into early Friday morning. We hold onto more clouds through much of the weekend. The next system moves in on Sunday, bringing a chance of rain and then rain to snow for Monday.
News 12

Looming storm may impact Thanksgiving travel next week

A storm early next week could impact Thanksgiving travel as periods of rain and gusty winds are possible. Today will be warm with temps around 60 degrees. There is a chance of some late-day or evening showers. Friday will be cold again, with highs in the 40s. NEXT: A cold...
localdvm.com

Colder temperatures coming after rain showers Thursday evening

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. As we go throughout Thursday, clouds will gradually increase out ahead of a cold front that will bring us a chance of showers Thursday evening around sunset. Cooler air will set into the region Friday and Saturday. Winds may kick up once again after the passage of the front.
WETM

Cold front moves through Thursday

A warm front lifts through the region Wednesday night. Clouds stick around for the overnight, but most staying dry. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, then warming into the early morning hours Thursday. A brief break in cloud cover early Thursday morning before a cold front moves through the...
NBCMontana

Next weather maker brings a wintry mix of rain and accumulating snow

High pressure will stick around for one more day. Clouds will be on the increase, but we will stay dry. Daytime highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. Lows will be in the 20s. The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years will grace the night sky late tonight and early Friday, but it looks like clouds will limit visibility.
fox10phoenix.com

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 11/17/21

We might see, and feel, a storm pass through next week. For now, we're experiencing above average temperatures during a pretty dry period.
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Cloudy & cooler with showers returning Thursday

Throw on a jacket, get your umbrella handy, and be prepared to deal with areas of patchy fog as you're getting ready to take on your Thursday. High pressure to our southwest has kept us warm and dry for the last few days, but low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and showers back to northern California today. Mostly cloudy skies blanket northern California to start your Thursday, and I'm already tracking very light showers in our far northern zones to start the day. Patchy fog has developed in areas from Butte and Glenn Counties to the south overnight, and this will impact visibility for drivers in those areas early today. Make sure to give yourself a little extra time to get to where you're going this morning. Showers are starting out in our northern and coastal areas early Thursday morning, but will become more widespread by late afternoon through early this evening. Temperatures are cooler for the start of your Thursday in the valley, with temperatures starting out in the 40's. Foothill areas are in the upper 30's to 40's this morning, and mountain areas are starting out in the 20's to 30's. Winds will mostly be light and out of the north this morning, but will shift to become out of the south to around 10mph later today. South gusts up to 30mph will be possible in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades later today, but most of our region will have lighter winds through tonight. High temperatures will end up cooler across most of our region Thursday afternoon. Valley areas will mostly top out in the mid to upper 50's, foothill areas will end up in the upper 40's to mid 50's, and mountain areas will range from the mid 40's to mid 50's Thursday afternoon. Showers will become more widespread tonight, and are projected to linger across northern California through Friday afternoon. Rain totals are expected to end up around a tenth of an inch or less in the valley, with a quarter to half inch of rain possible in our mountain areas. Snow levels are mostly projected to stay above 6000'.
947wls.com

We may see ‘Significant’ Storm Weather for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is only a week away and it is looking like it will be stormy in the here in the Midwest. Forecasters from the National Weather Service (NWS) predict a “large-scale” weather pattern will extend into midweek. The NWS says a cold front will sweep across the Midwest into the Northeast on Sunday to Monday (November 21st & 22nd), with rain expected across much of the eastern US.
