Religion

The Post-Pandemic Opportunity to Rethink Work Biblically

lifewayresearch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic forced most employees to drastically change where, when, and how they work. The effects of those shifts are ongoing, but one result is already apparent: a workforce that is in many cases ready for a change in what they do or how they do it. A Harris Poll...

lifewayresearch.com

gbnewsnetwork.com

Women Face Challenges in a Post-Pandemic World

This week, Craig Siminski, of CMS Retirement Income Planning, shares an article discussing some ideas to help women reexamine their retirement planning strategies:. The COVID-19 economic crisis tested the mettle of all Americans, particularly working mothers. Research shows that the pandemic’s impacts on women have been far-reaching and potentially long-lasting.
GREEN BAY, WI
lifewayresearch.com

Most Pastors, Churches Overcome Pandemic Challenges

The pandemic and all the related challenges may have ensured pastor belongs in the annals of tough jobs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, pastors faced overnight changes to how they do their job, emotional and spiritual strains on their churchgoers, and personal and family stresses. Despite all this, few pastors actually stepped away from the pulpit. Lifeway Research found pastor attrition rate in 2021 statistically unchanged from 2015. Still, pastors are more likely now to say their role is often overwhelming (63% to 54%).
RELIGION
lifewayresearch.com

8 Keys to Recovering Your Missing Churchgoers

If your church has reopened and restarted in-person worship services but is still missing some of your churchgoers, you aren’t alone. U.S. Protestant churches are gathering in person at pre-pandemic levels. According to a Lifeway Research study, 98% met in person in August 2021. U.S. Protestant churchgoers have not yet returned in pre-pandemic levels, however. The average church is still missing more than 1 in 4 churchgoers, as the average pastor estimates their attendance is 73% of what it was in early 2020.
RELIGION
Parents Magazine

How Parents Can Ask for Flexibility at Work Post-Pandemic

Flexible work isn't exactly a new idea, but throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it became far more "normal." The work-from-home market exploded last year, according to the American Time Use Survey, which found that in 2019, about 22 percent of people regularly worked from home, whereas in 2020, that number almost doubled to about 42 percent of people. By the end of March 2020, at the peak of the pandemic, a Gallup poll found that 62 percent of American workers were working remotely.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
State
Kentucky State
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
BBC

Gay minister: 'I was asked to leave my church when I came out'

A minister has described how he was asked to leave his church after he came out as gay. The Reverend Andy Fitchet said the congregation of his Baptist church told him he could no longer be minister due to his sexuality. He now runs "inclusive" church services in Andover, Hampshire,...
RELIGION
WOOD

Working family caregivers say post-pandemic return to the office is fraught with concern

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- For the past 18 months — since COVID-19 shut down offices nationwide — Michail Sklansky has been a caregiver for his two 90-something parents. But after being let go temporarily from his part-time job as editorial coordinator for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the 63-year-old is about to go back to work at the orchestra and may need to let Jewish Family Service LA pick up more of the needed caregiving responsibilities for his folks.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Christ
Christ
Person
Greg Gilbert
Glam.com

6 Tips for Easing Into Post-Pandemic Life

It’s safe to say we’ve all been through our fair share of sadness, loneliness, fear, anxiety and even depression over the last year and a half that the pandemic has been raging on in our lives. It’s been hard and challenging, to say the least, to even do simple, everyday things we once took for granted, from going to the grocery store to spending time with friends and family.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lakenormanpublications.com

Christmas concert to celebrate post-pandemic season

DENVER — It’s beginning to look (and sound) a lot like Christmas for the East Lincoln Community Chorus as they prepare for their annual winter concert. The show this year, titled “We Need a Little Christmas,” was named after a tumultuous year centered around the COVID-19 pandemic prevented families and friends from gathering for the holidays. The show was called off last year due to the high number of cases reported in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lifewayresearch.com

Most Churches Find Financial Stability in 2021

Emerging from the pandemic, most churches don’t seem to be underwater financially, but many are treading water. Around half of U.S. Protestant pastors say the current economy isn’t really having an impact on their congregation, according to a Lifeway Research study. The 49% who say the economy is having no impact on their church marks the highest percentage since Lifeway Research began surveying pastors on this issue in 2009.
RELIGION
#Christian Church#American#Christians#Romans#Idol#Greggilbert
WTRF- 7News

50 volunteers pass out free Thanksgiving dinners to hundreds in need at Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Food Ministries had their annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive-Thru Giveaway today. They had fifty volunteers that are packaging up everything you need to have a perfect Thanksgiving dinner. Fresh vegetables, canned goods, pies, and even a turkey. Each box made its way down the assembly line of volunteers and into the trunks of […]
BETHLEHEM, WV
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
KXRM

Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden

U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved a long-anticipated document on Communion on Wednesday that stops short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians such as President Joe Biden who support abortion rights but offers plenty of tacit justification for individual bishops to do so.
U.S. POLITICS
Student Life

Tying the knot in college: Two students talk engagement and newlywed life

For many Washington University students, college brings a lot of firsts — first time away from home, first time living semi-independently and often, a first serious relationship. For a select few, however, college brings both a first and a last: the end of casual dating, and the start of a lifelong commitment — namely, marriage.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

