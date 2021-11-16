ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Fibrosarcoma Is Treated

By Shamard Charles, MD, MPH
verywellhealth.com
Cover picture for the articleFibrosarcoma is a rare, fast-growing tumor that forms in the soft tissue, usually in the arms, legs, or trunk. This type of cancer can affect both children and adults. If fibrosarcoma is caught early, surgery is usually curative, but in more advanced stages a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy may...

