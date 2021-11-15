ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Spice Girls’ hold “secret” world tour talks

By Andy Malt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spice Girls are reportedly planning another reunion. I’m not sure we’ve had the last reunion yet, but whatever. There are going to be some tour dates in 2023. Possibly. All of this was reported yesterday by The Sun On Sunday, which revealed that “very confidential” talks took place...

ohmymag.co.uk

Emma Bunton: What happened to Baby Spice from Spice Girls?

25 years ago, a whole generation was crazy over five girls—the Spice Girls. Of the five, Victoria Beckham, known back then as Posh Spice, has continued to steal the limelight with her fashion endeavours. But there is one other spice that has also been doing some really interesting things. Emma...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Spice Girls Reunion: Will Victoria Beckham Join Group's Upcoming Comeback?

Spice Girls might finally appear on stage with its complete five members soon. Spice Girls' fans have been hyped again after the group confirmed their 2023 world tour, and wishes for Victoria Beckham to join them skyrocketed. The Sun confirmed that the members - Emma Buntin, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

From The Vault: Spice Girls – ‘Say You’ll Be There’

“I’ll give you everything on this I swear, just promise you’ll always be there”. What do you do after releasing a blockbuster debut single and the industry alongside the masses see you as a novelty act? You double up!. This week’s From The Vault pick comes courtesy of Great Britain’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Geri Halliwell
Person
Emma Bunton
Person
Adele
