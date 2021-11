GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) -A Grand Island teenager is in jail after police found him with a gun stolen in Hastings. Grand Island police arrested Armando Romero-Mijangos, 18, Monday night. He was a passenger in a car police stopped for a window tint violation and for failure to signal a turn at an intersection in north Grand Island. Police found a gun wrapped in a sweater in the vehicle and confirmed that it had been stolen from Hastings. Police say Romero-Mijangos admitted possession of the firearm. He’s been charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO