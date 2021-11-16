Knowing Your Neighbors: StoneHouse Martial Arts

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday commuted the death sentence of Julius Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole amid protests and a last-minute court appeal that argued the state’s execution process amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment.”. Stitt’s announcement came after Jones’ supporters staged days of...
NEW YORK (AP) — Two men who for decades steadfastly maintained their innocence in the 1965 assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X are set to be exonerated Thursday, after a nearly two-year-long re-investigation. Muhammad Aziz, now 83, and the late Khalil Islam were convicted in 1966, after a trial...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Thursday that the two Republicans booted from committees this year, Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), would get those seats restored if Republicans win the majority in 2022. "They'll have committees," McCarthy said at a press conference in the Capitol....
Chinese officials have remained silent or outright dodged questions about missing tennis player Peng Shuai after posting an email she allegedly sent to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). Tennis players across the world have called for an investigation into allegations Peng, 35, made in a social media post describing sexual...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Asked by reporters about the possibility of the boycott during an Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Biden responded that it was "something we are considering."
Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial on homicide and attempted homicide charges for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28. Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted of...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police scoured the city of Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday as they searched for suspects in the killing of influential rapper Young Dolph at a popular local cookie shop, a shooting that drew shocked and mournful reactions from the music world and throughout his hometown. Few details...
Drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, a troubling milestone amid an already devastating period for the country. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 from April 2019...
