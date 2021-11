Kiz: There probably have been wilder and wackier Sundays in the NFL. But not many. Buffalo loses to the lowly Jaguars? And the Broncos trounce the Cowboys in Big D?] At the midway point of this NFL season, could Arizona really be the favorite to win the Super Bowl? Oh, my. And nothing is nuttier than the AFC West, where for the first time since the league adopted the division format, all four teams own five wins at this point on the football calendar. What the heck is going on here?

