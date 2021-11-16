ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Fifth Quarter: Offense unable — or unwilling — to stretch field against Eagles’ defense

By First, Orange
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Not capitalizing on field position. The Broncos’ offense has had nine drives that started in opponent’s territory this year … and haven’t scored...

Broncos dominate on offense and defense to blow out Cowboys 30-16 on the road

With the entire world seemingly stacked against the Denver Broncos all week with the Von Miller trade and all of the negativity with the line growing to double-digits leading up to Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the players came out and completely dominated on the road from start to finish.
Myhighplains.com

Dallas offense nowhere to be found in 30-16 loss against Broncos

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and the Denver Broncos stymied the NFL’s No. 1 offense when it mattered in a 30-16 victory over Dallas on Sunday, ending the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak. Dak Prescott returned after missing a game...
#Eagles #Field Goals #American Football #Broncos Fifth Quarter #Te Albert Okwuegbunam
chatsports.com

Can the Broncos shred the Eagles?

After a statement victory over the Dallas Cowboys, it’s fair to wonder if the 5-4 Broncos are headed for a letdown game. There’s no time to rest on laurels with the Philadelphia Eagles up before the bye week, so the banged up roster’s left patching holes in the depth chart after injuries to Bobby Massie, Graham Glasgow, and Patrick Surtain II. While Philly’s 3-6, they’ve got the talent in place to exploit an offensive line starting three backups and their rookie receive DeVonta Smith is capable of burning Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby.
Denver Broncos
Broncos Journal: Defense ready for “big battle” against Eagles, Jalen Hurts in red zone

Ten things about the Broncos entering Sunday’s game against Philadelphia:. 1. The Broncos get their first look at Philadelphia second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and what has their attention is the Eagles’ red zone efficiency. They have scored touchdowns on 71.9% of their trips inside the 20-yard line, third-best in the NFL. The plan starts with Hurts, who can use what Broncos coach Vic Fangio calls “gun read,” plays from the shotgun. He can keep it, hand it off or throw it.
5 bold predictions for Broncos against Eagles

The Denver Broncos look to extend their winning streak next week when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. The reverse jinx worked again (and proved us wrong) for the Denver Broncos. Kudos to the AFC West team, because no one gave them a shot against the Dallas Cowboys. Yet, they held a shutout over the perennial Super Bowl contenders until they surrendered two garbage time touchdowns. Regardless, the Broncos emerged with the 30-16 win.
Eagles vs. Broncos first quarter score updates

As unlikely as it might sound, the Philadelphia Eagles are very much alive in the NFC playoff picture. They can continue to stay in the hunt by beating the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon to advance to 4-6. The path to the postseason obviously gets tougher if Philly drops to...
Eagles will face an uphill battle against the Broncos

The Eagles are just a couple of days away from a trip to Mile High Stadium for a clash with the Broncos. Here are the storylines to keep an eye on when the two teams lock horns. A Bridge over troubled water. Teddy Bridgewater isn’t an elite quarterback, but he’s...
Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Eagles

Up: The “D” returns. If it were our call, the Broncos’ current flying horse head logo would go the way of the dodo and the team would rock its Elway-era “D” helmets in perpetuity. For now, we’ll take this one week. Down: Orange overload. As glorious as it was to...
Key matchups in Eagles-Broncos focuses on a huge test for defense

The Eagles (3-6) are back on the road this week as they head to Denver to face the Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High. The Eagles have been allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete an astounding percentage of passes against them. For the season, opposing QBs are completing 75.5% of their passes against Gannon’s defense; that’s by far the highest percentage in the NFL. And five of the last seven quarterbacks to face the Eagles have completed over 80% of their passes.
Jalen Hurts & Eagles offense soar above Broncos in resurgent outing

The Philadelphia Eagles advance to 4-6 after upstaging the Broncos in a 30-13 win. Here are some quick takeaways from the game. It’s easy to confuse development with ‘rapid growth’, especially when there’s a lack of patience and a real sense of urgency to see that leap forward. It’s taken a while, but we’re beginning to see Jalen Hurts really make some forward progress.
Denver Broncos lose 30-13 to Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field

DENVER (AP) — Cornerback Darius Slay returned a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown and rookie DeVonta Smith hauled in two touchdown passes from Jalen Hurts in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Eagles (4-6) won for the fourth time on the road and...
Post Flight: Hurts, Smith and Eagles defense (what?!) star in win over Broncos

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world. MORE ON THE EAGLES. Is it time...
