As of Jan. 4, companies with 100 employees or more will have to either ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be equipped to test the unvaccinated for the virus on a weekly basis. Requiring this is the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued its emergency temporary standard (ETS) Thursday, Nov. 4, in response to the "grave danger" the agency says unvaccinated workers face amid the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

