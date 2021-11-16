ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis community leader loses everything after home destroyed by fire

By Mary Farucci
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Community leader, Derris "Dee" Ross and his wife, Claudia, are picking up the pieces after a tragic fire destroyed their home on November 5, and killed their beloved dog, Prince.

According to a GoFundMe that has been organized up for the couple, the newlyweds are both familiar faces to the City of Indianapolis because of all the work they do in the communities around Indianapolis and South Bend.

Dee also founded The Ross Foundation , a nonprofit that addresses the problems the Indianapolis community faces such as crime, poverty, fair housing, and bridging the gap between resources and services. Aside from that, he also suffers from two chronic lung diseases and lupus, and all of his medications and medical devices were lost in the fire.

But despite losing everything, he is still planning his annual Thanksgiving giveaway, as he mentioned in a Facebook post.

The proceeds for their GoFundMe will be used to offset the costs the couple is currently facing, as well as help them get back on track after such a traumatic event.

