Starship's First Flight... WAT?

I think Lee Jay's point is that Elon speaks freely about his intentions and aspirations but feels free to change them at any moment. It's a mistake to take whatever claims he is making for this vehicle as an unbreakable law: "So let it be written; so let it be done." That's just not how he operates. For instance, for years he said that their goal for Falcon 9 reuse was 24 turnaround. (https://spacenews.com/spacex-targeting-24-hour-turnaround-in-2019-full-reusability-still-in-the-works/) Does he still expect to achieve that? I don't know. It's reasonable to imagine that at some point it became clear a new vehicle design would be necessary to achieve turnarounds measured in hours. Now, of course, the targets for Starship are even more ambitious. And they may not be achieved. But we know from his track record that they will continue to press forward, and there will be another vehicle generation after Starship, and some of the aspirations for Starship may have to wait for that new vehicle. But however it plays out we can be sure he is going to keep pressing for his ultimate goal of settling Mars.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO