Starship's First Flight... WAT?

 2 days ago

Thanks for a fun poll! I’m wishing for a “RUDS at MECO”. I voted for #6, 8, and 10. Potential learning modes for all of the options though. If we don't continuously lower the cost to access space, how are we ever going to afford to expand humanity out into...

KOLO TV Reno

SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st Starship test flight to orbit in January

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX is aiming to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January. That’s the latest from SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk. He provided the update Wednesday night during a space science conference held virtually. Musk isn’t betting on success for that first...
AFP

Musk says first orbital flight for Moon rocket in early 2022

Elon Musk said Wednesday that the Starship developed by his company SpaceX and selected by NASA for the Americans' return to the Moon would attempt its first orbital flight early next year. "We'll do a bunch of tests in December and hopefully launch in January," Musk said in a talk for the National Academies Space Studies Board. "There's a lot of risk associated with this first launch," he said. "So I would not say that it is likely to be successful, but I think we will make a lot of progress." Starship has already made several sub-orbital flights. After multiple tests that ended in impressive explosions, SpaceX finally succeeded in landing the spacecraft, which is designed to be reusable.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship heat shield

.. SS may have a resonance challenge for the TPS to overcome and the elasticity of the vehicle on entry is another one even if tank pressure is not lost... YMMV. Which SpaceX have done, on multiple static fires and flights, at multiple scales (from small tile patches to whole ring spans to now full coverage). Even Starhopper had a tile patch, so the tile and tile attachment design has been iterating with in-flight testing for over two years now.
Texas State
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship Artemis Contract (Lunar Starship)

I think Lee Jay's point is that Elon speaks freely about his intentions and aspirations but feels free to change them at any moment. It's a mistake to take whatever claims he is making for this vehicle as an unbreakable law: "So let it be written; so let it be done." That's just not how he operates. For instance, for years he said that their goal for Falcon 9 reuse was 24 turnaround. (https://spacenews.com/spacex-targeting-24-hour-turnaround-in-2019-full-reusability-still-in-the-works/) Does he still expect to achieve that? I don't know. It's reasonable to imagine that at some point it became clear a new vehicle design would be necessary to achieve turnarounds measured in hours. Now, of course, the targets for Starship are even more ambitious. And they may not be achieved. But we know from his track record that they will continue to press forward, and there will be another vehicle generation after Starship, and some of the aspirations for Starship may have to wait for that new vehicle. But however it plays out we can be sure he is going to keep pressing for his ultimate goal of settling Mars.
The Independent

Starship: SpaceX tests all engines on S20 spacecraft for first time

SpaceX has tested all six engines on its Starship S20, the spacecraft that will soon set off on its first ever orbital test.It is the first time that a prototype Starship has fired all six of its engines, and in theory means that it would be ready to fly into orbit and back down again – as SpaceX soon hopes to do.The “static fire” test saw S20 fire all of those engines while staying on the ground.Starship is SpaceX’s big hope for travelling deeper into space, built with a view to one day travelling to Mars and elsewhere in the...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

If they end up waiting once all the hardware is ready, operational practice stacking, unstacking and moving the Ship and Booster around the launch site a dozen times would doubtless turn up some things worth tweaking for speed and safety. Just seeing what gets dinged when where how and why would be valuable information going forward to improve handling procedures.
Meco
NASASpaceFlight.com

Amid Ship 20 test success, Starbase prepares future Starships

With a significant milestone under its belt, Ship 20 awaits the next steps in preparing for an orbital velocity flight test, likely watching on as Super Heavy Booster 4 undergoes a more ambitious ground test campaign. The continued preparations with Ship 20 and Booster 4 continue amid a traffic jam of vehicles back at the Production Site, with parts for Booster 7 and Ship 23 being spotted. At the same time, the new “Wide Bay” – required for the increasing processing cadence – rises out of the ground.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX scrubs Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX was set to resume Starlink launches from the East coast as the company plans to deliver 53 second-generation satellites aboard to orbit, prior to weather scrubbing Friday’s attempt. The launch will now take place on Saturday, at 7:19 AM EST, from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Space.com

Northrop Grumman reveals plans for new astronaut moon buggy

NASA will have some options when it decides to select its next moon buggy. Aerospace giant Northrop Grumman announced on Tuesday (Nov. 16) that it's leading a private team designing a crewed Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) for potential use by NASA's Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustainable human presence on and around the moon by the end of the 2020s.
ESA Blog Navigator

Planetary defenders: after NASA’s DART comes ESA’s Hera

The world will be watching the milestone launch of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, DART, spacecraft on Wednesday, 24 November, intended to alter one small part of the Solar System forever. DART will collide with the small moon of an asteroid in order to shift its orbit around its parent...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab returns to action with dual satellite launch and successful booster splashdown

Following a hiatus of several months, Rocket Lab returned to launch operations with its 22nd overall mission on Thursday. An Electron rocket lifted off from the company’s Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand at 01:38 UTC (14:38 local time) on November 18, following delays to evaluate an out-of-family ground sensor and wait for cooperative weather.
