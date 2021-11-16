Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring us cooler air into Friday morning. Clouds will be with us this evening and early tonight, but we should wake up to sunny skies by Friday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s for the northern and central CSRA. The southern CSRA will stay in the mid to upper 40s for lows early Friday.

