Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast

kalb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler is tracking our work week forecast! Details...

www.kalb.com

fox44news.com

Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Much cooler conditions are expected across the region on Thursday in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. These temperatures are generally around 5 to 10 degrees below normal for mid-November. Expect plenty of sunshine with breezy north winds of 15...
ENVIRONMENT
KLFY.com

Thursday's Forecast...

We are tracking isolated rain this Thursday morning before a cold front sweeps through Acadiana. Be ready for an afternoon that turns much colder and breezy.
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Chief Meteorologist Dan Threlkeld's Winter Weather Forecast

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The sting of last winter is hard to forget. Tens of thousands were left without power, many spent days without heat. Roads and schools closed. The cleanup took weeks. It’s been a while, but we’ve had winters with NO snow. Tulsa averages 8.7” per winter, but...
TULSA, OK
Times Union

Meteorologists tracking Thanksgiving week storm

ALBANY — A large storm system that will hit much of the East Coast early next week has the National Weather Service in Albany watching its path closely. With Thanksgiving around the corner, there is expected to be an immense amount of holiday travel just as the wet weather system hits.
ALBANY, NY
kalb.com

Jennifer Duhon

Jaime Lucas with a final look at the Christmas Lights 5K and $10,000 dollar raffle to benefit the Cajun Santas. Mark Leslie offers an update from Fort Polk including the latest news on the future name change of the installation. Alayna Lee. Updated: 3 hours ago. Giving back to the...
ENVIRONMENT
kalb.com

Alayna Lee

Jaime Lucas with a final look at the Christmas Lights 5K and $10,000 dollar raffle to benefit the Cajun Santas. Mark Leslie offers an update from Fort Polk including the latest news on the future name change of the installation. Jennifer Duhon. Updated: 4 hours ago. The new regional coordinator...
ENVIRONMENT
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Friday Forecast

Rain moves through quickly tonight with some partial clearing possible for the lunar eclipse. Turning colder and blustery...
ENVIRONMENT
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring us cooler air into Friday morning. Clouds will be with us this evening and early tonight, but we should wake up to sunny skies by Friday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s for the northern and central CSRA. The southern CSRA will stay in the mid to upper 40s for lows early Friday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WKYT 27

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s Winter Weather Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Brace yourself for a roller coaster of a winter with extreme temperature swings and the possibility of more snow than normal. It’s that time of the year when WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather forecast. “I always look to the past to forecast...
LEXINGTON, KY
kalb.com

Partial lunar eclipse happening Friday morning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - November’s longest partial lunar eclipse in 1,000 years is happening during the early morning hours of Friday, November 19, 2021. The penumbral stages of the eclipse will start around midnight on Friday in central Louisiana, continuing until 6 a.m. However, the most interesting time to view...
ASTRONOMY

