Steve Bannon said he's 'taking on the Biden regime' after appearing in court to face criminal contempt charges for defying Jan 6 subpoena

By Morgan Keith
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, center, and attorney David Schoen, right, pause to speak with reporters after departing federal court, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
  • Steve Bannon appeared in court Monday to face two federal criminal contempt charges.
  • Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the January 6 riot.
  • If convicted, Bannon faces between 30 days to one year behind bars for each offense.

Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon said that he is "taking on the Biden regime" following a Monday court appearance where he faced two federal counts of criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, the Associated Press reported.

While Bannon did not enter a plea deal and must return to court later in the week, federal Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather released him without bail on the condition that he surrender his passport and check in weekly with court officials, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier in the morning, Bannon surrendered to Federal Bureau of Investigation officials after being indicted by a federal grand jury on November 12. The charges were brought after he refused the House Select Committee's request to sit for a deposition and produce relevant documents related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

The committee moved to pursue criminal contempt charges against Bannon last month. He faces anywhere between 30 days to one year behind bars on each count if he is convicted, prosecutors told AP.

Insider has reached out to representatives of Bannon for comment.

