Nike delays the release of a sneaker collaboration with Travis Scott 'out of respect' for those affected by the Astroworld tragedy

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

  • Nike delayed the release of a Travis Scott sneaker after the Astroworld tragedy, Forbes reported.
  • Ten people have died as a result of a stampede at the November 5 concert.
  • Scott has said he's devastated by what happened.

Nike has postponed the release of a sneaker collaboration with the artist Travis Scott following the Astroworld tragedy, Forbes reported.

The outlet reported that Nike made the announcement on its SNKRS app Monday and said the Air Max 1 X Cactus Jack was being delayed "out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival."

The collaboration, which features two shoe designs, was initially scheduled to be released December 16.

Ten people died in the deadly crush at the November 5 concert. Hundreds of others were injured .

Several lawsuits are being filed over the incident. The father of a 9-year-old boy who died has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the rapper and concert organizers . Other lawsuits have been filed against Scott, his label, and festival organizers.

Kristian Paredes , 23, also filed a lawsuit alleging negligence by Scott, his special guest Drake, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation.

Scott said soon after the concert that he was devasted by what happened .

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott wrote in a post on Twitter . "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

Rolling Stone reported that Scott canceled a scheduled performance at the Day N Vegas festival this weekend.

Nike did not respond to Insider's request for comment at the time of publication.

