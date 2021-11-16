ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tucker Carlson Suggests Kamala Harris Isn't Really 'From This Country'

By Josephine Harvey
HuffingtonPost
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News’ Tucker Carlson went down a familiar path on Tuesday, questioning whether Vice President Kamala Harris is really “from” the U.S. because she went to high school in Canada. “The one thing we know for sure about Kamala Harris is we should all be very, very grateful to...

robert radelich
2d ago

well her parents are "dad" Jamaica and "mom" Indian both were in America on school visas when she was born so? another thing where does the African American in her come from? other then willie brown

ron meyers
2d ago

Well she changes her race, religion, whatever every other day. I gotta agree with Tucker, I'm sick of shits and giggles in the Whitehouse.

nyquillas dillwad
2d ago

I don't care where she's from she has no business being the vice president of the United States I know she's probably smarter than Joe Biden with her lack of experience but her ideology is in American is the problem

Radio NB

Tucker Carlson On What Biden’s Relatives Told Him About Joe’s Decline

Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss what members of president Joe Biden’s family think about his cognitive decline. “I know that I’ve known Joe Biden for 30 years. I always like Joe Biden for whatever it’s worth. A very warm person never agreed with him, but I never hated him at all. I always liked Joe Biden. I know a bunch of members of his family and some a couple of them very well. And I knew for a fact that certain members of the family were very concerned about his cognitive ability. They didn’t expect him to get the nomination. Nobody did. And he got it and they were freaked out about it. That’s I’m not speculating. I know that for a fact. So I knew that the family believed he was in cognitive decline. So there’s that and that’s news. That’s news. On the other hand, I’m a human being. I’m 52. Like, I hope I make it to 78. I think there’s nothing sadder than someone losing his mind.”
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Kamala Harris is probably the worst vice president in American history

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined "Hannity" Monday reacting to CNN's "devastating" report on the "backbiting" tensions in the White House. NEWT GINGRICH: I think she actually accomplished something very historic. She got CNN, historically the strongest supporter of Liberal Democrats, to run an entire story pointing out that the President's team and the Vice President's team are fighting internally, in a very ferocious way. I've never seen CNN do anything that would be harmful to Joe Biden. This story was devastating, and I think it starts with a simple fact. Biden's at 38 percent approval. She's at 28 percent approval. Powerful people wake up in the morning. They go, "it can't be me. So I wonder who's doing this?" So the Biden people say it's all Harris's fault. The Harris people say, you know, if only he was using her correctly.
Kamala Harris
Tucker Carlson
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' niece Meena, 37, pens Washington Post op-ed telling parents to 'teach anti-racism at home' by saying the US was founded by white supremacists, reading Nikole Hannah-Jones and joining her book club

Kamala Harris' niece Meena has said parents can teach 'anti-racism at home' by telling their children the U.S. was founded by white supremacists and by filling their bookshelves with the works of 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones. In a Washington Post op/ed published Tuesday night, Harris detailed how parents can...
Fox News

Tucker: How did Kamala Harris get so high up?

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
arcamax.com

Montel Williams says 'tortured soul' Tucker Carlson is 'oddly obsessed' with him

Montel Williams accused fellow tabloid talk show host Tucker Carlson of being “oddly obsessed” with him after the Fox News star talked about Williams’ having dated Vice President Kamala Harris roughly two decades ago — again. “So, apparently Tucker Carlson said something about me last night… Re-upping the below,” the...
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: America is in danger by a mentally deteriorating president

Laura Ingraham slammed the "team of incompetents" within the Biden White House on Monday's "Ingraham Angle." "America is truly in danger, under a president who is physically and mentally deteriorating before our eyes … real chaos is unfolding," she said. In contrast, "[The media] worked overtime to brand the Trump White House as out-of-control from day one," according to Ingraham.
Fox News

Psaki charges sexism and racism are part of what's driving criticism of Kamala Harris

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she feels that sexism and racism have contributed to the intensity of criticism faced by Vice President Kamala Harris. "I do think that it has been easier and harsher from some in the right wing who have gone after her because she is the first woman, the first woman of color. I’m not suggesting anyone will acknowledge that publicly," Psaki said during an appearance on Politico's "Women Rule" podcast Wednesday.
New York Post

Buttigieg buzz grows amid tensions with Biden and Harris

If you have an ear for it, what you can hear between the lines of recent pieces of journalism is that 1) A lot of people with a look into things at the White House think Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. 2) Just about everyone thinks Kamala Harris is a disaster. 3) A significant portion of insider Dems think Pete Buttigieg is the cure for what ails them. 4) Kamala Harris’ team is desperate.
