ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Staffing Losses Over Health Care System Vaccine Mandates Have Some Medical Labs Closed, And Patients Scrambling

By Tara Molina
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9LYh_0cxtnPCb00

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — Chicago doctors say there is no getting around it – a COVID-19 surge is on the way, and we’re already seeing the signs of it now.

The seven-day average of new cases per day in Illinois is 3,452.

There are vaccine mandates in place for area health care systems, but for a Palatine man, the rules are working against him. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Monday night, the mandate is making it harder for Doug Stevenson to get simple lab work done.

Stevenson traveled to three different lab locations in a week – only to find them closed, and we learned that could become even more common moving forward. Sometimes, the labs’ closures are marked online – but not always.

Sitting outside his Palatine home, Stevenson said it is not as easy to get around anymore.

“I’ve got a leg issue,” he said. “I’m a little hobbled these days. I have to Uber everywhere.”

That makes the NorthShore University HealthSystem lab work runaround he has been through this month that much more difficult.

“It gets expensive too,” Stevenson said. “So it kind of shut me down.”

Three rideshares, three lab locations – and Stevenson still has no bloodwork.

Why? He was told: “As of the 30th of October, all personnel are required to be vaccinated , and not all people wanted to go that route.”

We reached NorthShore about that, and how they’re communicating closures to patients like Stevenson – since in some cases, what is marked online isn’t always accurate.

A spokesperson responded with a statement that didn’t address most of our questions:

“Like many industries nationwide, healthcare is experiencing staffing shortages. However, we remain focused on what matters most—providing our patients with safe, exceptional and quality care, which is the guiding principle of our employee vaccine policy. We are committed to managing through the current challenges effectively; and encourage our patients to receive lab work at any of our six hospitals and many of our other medical office locations.”

NorthShore continued in an additional statement:

“We continue to prioritize safety in all of our patient care settings. Any closures resulting from temporary staffing issues are regularly evaluated and not long-term planned closures. We will continue to adjust as needed. Patients may access specific information about our lab locations, updated daily, by visiting northshore.org/labs.”

The health care system said it had no additional information to provide beyond those statements.

As to the issue with staffers and the vaccine mandate, we do know NorthShore is not alone.

Advocate Aurora Health lost about 440 team members to the mandate last month:

“With about 99% of our team members compliant or in the process of becoming compliant with our vaccine policy, we are protecting the health and safety of our patients, communities and each other. About 440 team members – 0.6% of our workforce, nearly half of whom were per diem – were not in compliance and have parted ways with the organization.”

Lurie Children’s Hospital lost a fraction of a percent of their workforce, according to a spokesperson.:

“We are proud that the Lurie Children’s community has overwhelmingly supported vaccination efforts. In fact, only a small fraction of one percent of our workforce elected to leave employment due to the vaccine requirement. Lurie Children’s continues its steadfast commitment to ensuring the safest environment possible for our patients, families and staff.”

Others still haven’t seen an impact. A spokesman for Northwestern Medicine told me employees have until the first of the new year to be fully vaccinated, until then, anyone without documentation tests weekly:

“Employees without documentation of vaccination are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Beginning January 1, 2022, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be a requirement of employment, except for those that receive an approved medical or religious exemption,” Northwestern Medicine spokesman Christopher N. King said in the statement.

Stevenson said the next ride he pays for will be to a lab he is positive is open.

“The dominoes start to tumble,” he said.

NorthShore University Health System did not address what impact the closures are having on wait times at the six hospitals to which they advised people go, or when we could see all the labs open back up again.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
maciverinstitute.com

Wisconsin Hospitals Fire Hundreds Over Vaccine Mandates

Hundreds more believed to have fled the profession. As Wisconsin copes with a healthcare worker shortage, healthcare systems across the state are imposing Covid-19 vaccine mandates that further chip away at their labor pool. Last month, the US Supreme Court weighed in on the issue and decided it would not...
WISCONSIN STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Unvaccinated People Expected To Be Reinfected Again with Coronavirus Every 16-17 Months

New analysis shows that people who are not vaccinated could get a new vaccine every 16 months on average. A recent study at the Yale School of Public Health in Connecticut, US, found that natural immunity to viruses lasts for a long time. The study looked at people who were close relatives of the virus that causes COVID-19. It showed that unvaccinated individuals may be immune to infection for a long time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
skillednursingnews.com

Facing No Vaccine Mandate Test Out Option, Nursing Home Operators at Odds On Staff Shortage Fallout

Some nursing home advocacy groups and operators, upon the Thursday release of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate guidance, say execution will only make the current workforce crisis worse. Others believe employer-initiated mandates indicate less of a workforce loss, with operators like St. Louis, Mo.-based St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenview, IL
Palatine, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Palatine, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
thebossmagazine.com

Healthcare workers given new vaccine mandate

Both clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers will be required to get vaccine under new CMS mandate. Healthcare workers in the U.S. will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, according to a new order from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The mandate will affect around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
neworleanscitybusiness.com

Vaccine mandates: HIPPA privacy misconceptions; FAQs

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning once dodged a reporter’s question about his neck injury with a HIPPA quip. “I don’t know what HIPAA stands for, but I believe in it and I practice it,” Manning said in 2011. Privacy rules associated with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act are...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Stevenson
MedicalXpress

Study: Why some care workers oppose mandatory vaccination

A new study from the University of Sheffield has explored why some care workers are opposed to mandatory vaccination and why the policy could make staff shortages worse. There are already more than 100,000 vacancies in the care sector, and thousands of care workers are forecast to leave the sector following the mandatory vaccination deadline.
WORLD
CBS Minnesota

‘Denied Without Any Questions’: Health Care Workers Sue Minnesota Hospital Over Vaccine Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Some Minnesota health care workers are suing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Twenty employees of Northfield Hospital and Clinics, some with serious health concerns, have been fired for refusing the shot. They call it a “blanket denial” of their exemptions. It’s why their attorney believes this makes the case stand out. Monday was Robyn Hobmeier’s first day unemployed in her adult life after spending 14 years as a register nurse at Northfield Hospital. “November of last year I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Hobmeier said. A double mastectomy lead to an infection and a positive COVID case this past summer....
NORTHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Systems#Health And Safety#Patient Care#Northwestern Medicine#Cbs 2#Uber#Northshore University#Healthsystem#Healthcare
WIFR

92 patients positive for COVID-19 at local hospitals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The update comes Thursday, Nov. 11, from the City of Rockford. Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital – are currently providing in-patient care for 92 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive- a 50% increase from last week.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Atlantic

COVID-Vaccine Mandates for Kids Are Coming

COVID-19 vaccination for 5-to-11-year-olds is finally a go. But even as the emergency-use-authorization process unfolded, so too did arguments over whether kids should (or would soon) be forced into getting shots. School mandates for new vaccines tend to lag behind CDC recommendations by about half a decade, but COVID-19 shots appear to be in the express lane. The Los Angeles Unified School District—the nation’s second-largest—will require students 12 or older to be vaccinated by mid-December if they want to continue attending in-person classes. The entire state of California plans to mandate shots for all of its public- and private-school students as soon as vaccines are fully approved for them, and New York City’s mayor-elect has said that he supports the same idea.
KIDS
US News and World Report

Vaccine Mandate Sparks Rural Health Care Staffing Concerns

Rural health care stakeholders fear the Biden administration's new COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care workers may accelerate staff shortages and further strain already burdened care providers. [. SEE:. The Latest News on the Coronavirus Outbreak ]. The emergency rule issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Morning Sun

Health official says unvaccinated COVID patients straining health care system

The medical officer for the emergency health care region to which Isabella and Clare counties belong raised an alarm about how people not vaccinated against COVID-19 are pushing hospitals towards the tipping point on Wednesday. “The health care systems within Region 6 are at a tipping point – our individual...
CLARE, MI
KATV

UAMS to mandate vaccines for health care employees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Monday that vaccines will be mandated for all health care employees. Hospital officials said they are having to mandate the vaccines to comply with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rule. The rule states that health care facilities and home health care providers that get funding from the government health programs require the vaccine. If they do not comply, the hospital would reportedly lose funding, which in the case of UAMS, is about $600 million a year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy