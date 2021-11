SALT LAKE CITY — It may only be a partial lunar eclipse, but early Friday will reward skywatchers at the end of 2021 with one of the longest eclipses in centuries. According to NASA the eclipse is set to last 3 hours and 28 minutes; this means it will become not just one of the longest lunar eclipses of the 21st century, but the longest in more than 580 years.

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO