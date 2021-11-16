ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 60, With Memory Loss Reported Missing in Maywood

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Photo: L.A. County Sheriff's Dept

MAYWOOD (CNS) - A 60-year-old man who suffers from undiagnosed memory loss and diabetes was reported missing in Maywood today.

Roberto Alcocervalades was last seen about 8 a.m. in the 6000 block of Mayflower Avenue, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Eva Jimenez.

Alcocervalades is Hispanic, 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, black jacket, gray shirt, dark jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on Alcocervalades' whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

