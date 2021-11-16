ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

New Fort Myers Topgolf shines bright lights pointed at oncoming I-75 traffic

By Zach Barrett
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qejv6_0cxtkqf300

FORT MYERS, Fla. – After months of anticipation, the Topgolf in Fort Myers is ready to open its doors this Friday.

The facility held a “soft opening” on Monday. While many are excited about the new venue, others have expressed concerns about its proximity to two major roadways.

The building is located near the corner of Colonial Boulevard and I-75 in Fort Myers and some said that it could get dangerous if someone launches a ball over the facility’s 150-foot high net.

“Especially if they start from one of the upper levels you would think you’d be able to elevate that,” said Fort Myers visitor James Engelbrecht.

While it could be possible, it is highly unlikely to launch a ball onto the highway. Others have cited bright lights that illuminate the net are also illuminating the road and could potentially distract drivers.

“Anybody that has a problem with vision or needs glasses to drive, yes,” said Fort Myers resident Joseph Caputo. “It’s going to impair their driving.”

Topgolf replied with a statement saying the lights were carefully planned, so it wouldn’t obstruct drivers’ vision:

“The outfield lights were carefully planned and vetted for approval by local authorities as part of the consideration for the venue being next to an interstate. As with all of our venues, we also calibrate the lighting after opening for optimal brightness, so future adjustments may be made if necessary.”

The statement also said dimmer lighting will remain on after business hours for safety purposes, but the full lighting system will only be operational during business hours.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
NBC News

Biden says he is 'considering' diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Asked by reporters about the possibility of the boycott during an Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Biden responded that it was "something we are considering."
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bright Lights#I 75
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy